Canadian PM Carney to visit UAE, attend G20 summit in South Africa

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will travel to the UAE for a bilateral visit and participate in the G20 leaders' summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, from November 18 to November 24, his office said on Wednesday.

Carney will meet with the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi and discuss the two countries' partnership in sectors like energy, agriculture, infrastructure and AI, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister will meet with leaders (in the G20 summit) across business and government and underscore opportunities to increase investment and trade with Canada," the statement said.