Canada start-up visa specialist in town
Every journey starts with a single step and immigrating to another country takes a lot of effort along with planning. Embark on the experience of a lifetime as Dovercourt Immigration is helping you fulfil your dream and make them happen before it's too late.
Founded by Salman Tariq, the company's core strength lies in its expertise in Canada's start-up visa programme. The team of well-experienced professionals and certified consultants bring years of experience and a proven track record of success in helping entrepreneurs navigate the complex immigration process to Canada. With offices in Canada and now in the UAE, the company is well-equipped to provide our global clientele with personalised and efficient immigration services. The brand's global presence means that it can offer local insights and support, regardless of where you are in the world. The company is committed to being your solid partner in your SUV application journey to Canada and looks forward to helping you realise your Canadian dream.
Vision with a mission
At Dovercourt Immigration, the brand empowers entrepreneurs from around the world to achieve their Canadian dreams. Its proprietary methodologies, honed over years of experience, have earned us a high success rate in Canada's start-up visa programme. The company believes that the journey toward realising one's full potential should be accompanied by an unwavering commitment to excellence, professionalism, and innovation. As the company continues to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing immigration landscape, it remains steadfast in its dedication to providing personalised, efficient, and effective immigration services. The company goes by the saying 'our success is your success', and is excited to be your partner on your transformative journey to Canada.
Why choose Dovercourt
An affordable Service
The company is always willing to work on an individualised payment strategy
Provide you ongoing support
Part of its service guarantee is to go over and above, with any service that the company provides.
End-to-end solutions
Dovercourt works on solutions from the beginning of the process, right up to your settlement in Canada.
Strategic immigration
It is important that your case is planned correctly from the beginning and presented strategically from the outset of your initial application with the government.
A personalised solution
It is not a large organisation that tries to slot you into a solution, but instead, the company work to understand the uniqueness of your file and personalise a solution for you.
New premises
Introducing Dovercourt Immigration's new office in Dubai. The company is thrilled to announce that it is now serving clients in the UAE. To celebrate its expansion, Dovercourt Immigration is offering free consultations from March 2 to 15. Take the first step towards your Canadian dream and book your appointment today.
A fresh start
Looking to immigrate to Canada as an entrepreneur or startup? Look no further than Dovercourt Immigration's startup visa programme. With no minimum educational or professional requirements, it is the easiest pathway to bring your business idea to life in Canada. The company's SUV programme is also an affordable option with a low investment fund limit, making it perfect for those seeking permanent residency in Canada.
Canada's SUV programme is open-ended, which means the company welcomes people with diverse backgrounds and skills. To be eligible, applicants must have a minimum IELTS band 5 and a technology-driven business plan accepted by a designated government organisation.
Let Dovercourt Immigration guide you through the complex Canadian immigration system and make your Canadian dream a reality. Contact today for a free consultation at their new office in Dubai.
For further details, contact: 055-4505148
Address: No.6, 2022, Metropolis Towers, Al Abraaj St, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Website: www.dovercourtimmigration.com