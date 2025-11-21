  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE to invest up to $50 billion in Canada in industries such as AI, energy

UAE’s foreign direct investment stock in Canada reached approximately $8.8 billion in 2024

Published: Fri 21 Nov 2025, 11:29 AM

Updated: Fri 21 Nov 2025, 11:32 AM

No Dh5,000 salary requirement for personal loans: Will UAE banks lend to all residents?

Dubai Shopping Festival to begin on December 5; prizes up to Dh400,000

Khan Younis venue, dabke: How UAE prepares for mass Gaza Eid Al Etihad wedding

An investment framework between the UAE and Canada was approved by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, through which the UAE will invest up to $50 billion in several vital sectors in Canada.

The step came under the directives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE during Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to the UAE.

After UAE, Archer to launch flying taxi service in Saudi Arabia

DXB traffic at 70.1 million in first 9 months; 2 mishandled bags per 1,000 guests

Dubai announces Eid Al Etihad holiday for public sector

Leaders Arsenal face uncertainty as Gabriel injury clouds Spurs clash

Baseball United × TSUNAGARU TOWEL™: Dubai's New Rally Towel Tradition Begins

During the visit, an agreement was signed between the UAE and Canada on the protection and promotion of investment in order to enhance economic cooperation and foster strategic investment partnerships in support of their shared development goals.

Under the newly approved framework, the UAE will invest up to $50 billion in vital sectors in Canada — most notably energy, artificial intelligence, logistics, mining, and other strategic and national priority areas — in a way that brings benefit, prosperity, and growth to the peoples of both nations.

This new investment framework embodies the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its solid strategic partnership with Canada and the shared willingness of both countries to expand economic cooperation and provide high-value investment flows, reflecting the UAE’s leading position as a major global investor in advanced markets.

UAE’s foreign direct investment stock in Canada reached approximately $8.8 billion in 2024, compared with around $242 million in Canadian direct investments in the UAE during the same year.