UAE-Canada Cepa to cut tariffs; nations conclude negotiations in record time

The UAE and Canada have announced the successful conclusion of negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa), reflecting the strength and depth of their growing bilateral economic relationship.

The Cepa is set to enhance the already significant bilateral trade, which reached approximately $4.2 billion in 2025, reflecting growth of 21 per cent compared to the previous year. Upon ratification and entry into force, the Cepa will cut tariffs, eliminate bureaucratic hurdles, and expand market access for businesses in both the UAE and Canada.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, and Maninder Sidhu, Canadian Minister of International Trade, announced the successful conclusion on Al Zeyoudi’s visit to Canada, where he led a delegation of Emirati officials and business leaders.

The conclusion of negotiations represents the fastest achievement within the UAE’s Cepa programme since its launch in September 2021, a testament to the shared ambition and political will on both sides to elevate the bilateral relationship to new heights of economic and investment cooperation.

By fostering collaboration in key sectors such as, aerospace, agri-food, and seafood, the Cepa is projected to facilitate billions of dollars in trade flows into major projects, including ports, mines, LNG facilities, data centres, and critical minerals.

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said, “Through this agreement, we are opening new horizons for the business communities of both countries, expanding investment and collaboration opportunities across priority sectors including clean energy, advanced technology, data centres, agri-food, aviation, and critical minerals — sectors where our two economies are genuinely complementary and where the potential for long-term, mutually beneficial partnership is considerable.”

The Cepa complements the existing UAE-Canada Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (Fipa), which has already facilitated long-term partnerships between Canadian and UAE industries, attracting capital to major projects and creating jobs. This new agreement aims to further enhance these ties and support the private sectors in rapidly expanding their collaborative efforts.

Maninder Sidhu said, “The conclusion of negotiations on a Cepa with the UAE, which began last month, is the fastest negotiation ever completed by Canada, marking an important milestone in the growing relationship between our countries. This agreement will unlock opportunities for Canadian businesses to utilise the UAE as a regional commercial hub to grow exports while encouraging investment from the UAE in projects that support our long-term economic goals. The Canada-UAE Cepa reflects the strength of our partnership that will deliver lasting benefits for businesses, workers, and communities in both countries.”

The UAE’s Cepa programme is a cornerstone of its foreign trade strategy and has successfully secured agreements with 38 countries since its launch in September 2021.

By fostering greater access to global markets and increasing trade and investment flows with high-growth economies, the UAE is making significant strides towards its goal of doubling the size of its economy to over $800 billion by 2031, having already achieved $1 trillion in total trade value a full six years ahead of target.