UAE's Calidus B-250 aircraft takes spotlight as Sheikh Hamdan tours Dubai Airshow 2025

The aircraft is a light multirole aircraft designed for close air support, surveillance, and pilot training — it is capable of remaining airborne for up to 12 hours

Published: Mon 17 Nov 2025, 9:13 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, visited the 19th Dubai Airshow on Monday to review the UAE-made Calidus B-250 aircraft.

During the tour, the Dubai Crown Prince received a detailed briefing on the B-250 — a light multirole aircraft designed for close air support, surveillance, reconnaissance, and pilot training. The aircraft offers impressive endurance, capable of remaining airborne for up to 12 hours.

The B-250 is a next-generation light combat aircraft, designed and built in the UAE to meet modern military demands. It combines durability, agility, and integrated smart systems in a lightweight airframe, and delivering exceptional performance across a wide range of missions.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the UAE is strengthening its position as a global hub for developing advanced defence industries and solutions. He noted that excellence in this field is vital for protecting national achievements and safeguarding the country’s security. 

Sheikh Hamdan also commended the Abu Dhabi-based Calidus Holding for developing advanced defence products, highlighting the contribution of national institutions in enhancing the UAE’s position in the global defence industry. He emphasised that investment in local defence industries is an investment in the nation’s future.

He also commended the broader UAE defence sector for its innovation, advanced technologies, and competitiveness, as well as its efforts to develop specialised national talent and build strong international partnerships to support a safer and more secure future.