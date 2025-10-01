UAE's thriving café culture: Customers wait up to 1 hour to get into trending spots

A direct relationship has developed between the number of cafés in Dubai and the number of visitors they attract. As many new cafés, often owned by Emiratis, continue to open, their popularity has soared — particularly among Emiratis. These cafés are busier than ever now that the weather has started cooling, resulting in a dramatic increase in visitors. Many cafés have even established waiting lists to accommodate their customers and ensure satisfaction.

Undoubtedly, social media has played a significant role in increasing the popularity of these coffee shops among neighbouring Gulf countries, making them must-visit destinations for tourists.

Lune Lounge, for instance, is a trending café that has been open for two years. The staff, who have at least two years of experience, efficiently manage the high demand from customers.

Paul, a Dubai-resident and barista at Lune Lounge, told Khaleej Times that people often request to be put on their waiting list. "They wait in their cars for 20 minutes to an hour and don’t mind," he said. "Many of the owner’s friends are influencers, and when they visit, they take viral photos."

Coffee shops are ideal spots for meetings, a change in routine or even solitude.

The popularity of certain cafés also stems from the visits of rulers, whose choices have a significant influence on public opinion. It’s worth mentioning that Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan visited Lune Lounge in its first year of opening.

Other factors contributing to a café’s popularity include its unique and aesthetically pleasing décor, exceptional staff service and visits from social influencers. These factors often result in lengthy waiting lists.

Maryam, a 19-year-old UAE citizen, doesn’t mind being on the waiting list. "It doesn’t matter. The important thing is to be with friends and share photos on social media," she said.

Following trends

Many people prioritize a café's reputation over its prices. Some patrons visit cafés daily to experience what's trending in Emirati society.

Salama, a Dubai-based Emirati, is a regular café-goer who spends about Dh800 monthly in coffee shops, with her highest bill being Dh1,300. She bases her choices on public opinion and follows social media celebrities who review restaurants and cafes.

Mohammed Mahdi, 21, actively shares moments from coffee shops, which he visits daily, on social media. "I like going to trendy cafés to keep up and increase my followers," Mohammed said.

Emirati youth-owned coffee shops have thrived due to strong support from family and friends, who actively promote them on social media. This backing boosts their business and fosters a unique sense of community within café culture.

Improved experience

The growing demand for efficiency in cafes has driven the development of innovative applications designed to enhance customer service. Some cafés allow customers to pre-order drinks on an app so they don't have to wait in line. There are some apps that allow customers to gift drinks to each other. This simplifies the ordering process and improves the overall dining experience.