The UAE said goodbye to one of its pioneering entrepreneurs, Hussain Abdulrahman Khansaheb, whose life and work helped shape modern Dubai and the wider Emirates.

Hussain took over Khansaheb Group as chairman in 1954, after assuming the business from his uncle — Khansaheb Hussain Bin Hassan Amad — the company’s founder.

Under his leadership, the group expanded its reach and undertook numerous landmark projects that helped transform the UAE’s infrastructure and urban landscape.

Khansaheb’s impact can be traced through a series of landmark projects that helped shape the UAE’s infrastructure and urban landscape:

1935 - First motor track Built the first motor track linking Sharjah to Ras Al Khaimah, marking the start of a lifelong commitment to connecting communities across the Emirates. 1951 - Al Maktoum Hospital Khansaheb constructed Al Maktoum Hospital, Dubai’s first healthcare facility. Though it closed in 2009 as the city’s healthcare infrastructure expanded, the hospital remains a symbol of the early development of modern Dubai. 1953 - Abu Dhabi causeway The first causeway connecting Abu Dhabi island to the mainland was completed, demonstrating Hussain's role in transforming transportation across the UAE. 1967 - St Mary's Church In 1967, they built St Mary's Church — the first church in Dubai, reflecting the city’s growing cultural diversity. 1969 - Clock Tower roundabout An iconic landmark in Deira, still one of Dubai’s most recognisable intersections. 1971 – BP Aviation fueling station Construction of British Petroleum's aviation fueling station at Dubai Airport started, which marked the beginning of the airports expansion. 1975 – Sharjah Airport Construction of the original airport, noted for its striking architectural design. 1994 – Trade Centre underpass Completed to ease traffic along Sheikh Zayed Road, improving urban connectivity. 2002 – Mall of the Emirates: Construction of one of the UAE’s largest commercial developments, with Khansaheb Group at its heart.

Hussain Khansaheb’s legacy goes beyond the structures he built. His vision, perseverance, and commitment to progress helped lay the foundations for Dubai’s growth — and his work continues to influence the country’s development.