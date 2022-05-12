Business Traveller Middle East announces winners of 2022

Emirates, Etihad Airways and Dubai International Airport are among the brands that won top awards

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 12 May 2022, 12:28 PM

The winners of the Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2022 were revealed on May 9 at a high-profile gala ceremony staged at Conrad Dubai Hotel.

Taking place live for the first time since 2019, the renowned BTME Awards 2022 – celebrating its 21st edition – were hosted by Motivate Media Group. The awards honoured leaders in business travel and tourism, with several brands winning multiple awards across the 41 contested categories.

Emirates, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Dubai International Airport, Rotana and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts were among the brands that won a few of the top awards.

New for 2022, and marking the event’s 21st edition, a special Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Nasser Al Nowais, Chairman and Co-Founder of Rotana, acknowledging the pivotal role he has played in the development of the region’s hospitality sector since the UAE-headquartered hotel group was founded three decades ago.

The awards ceremony welcomed around 250 guests, comprising a high-profile crowd of industry heavyweights and key decision makers spanning the hotel, aviation, tourism and transportation sectors. It celebrated the companies at the forefront of business travel and services, as well as the hard work of top-level industry executives.

Emirates was recognised with two high-profile awards, crowned ‘Best Airline in the World’, and ‘Airline with the Best Premium Economy Class’, while its hub, Dubai International Airport (DXB), took home three gongs – ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’, ‘Best Airport for Duty Free Shopping’, and ‘Best Airport in the World’. In addition, Emirates Skywards scooped ‘Best Frequent Flyer Programme’.

Fellow UAE carrier Etihad Airways was recognised with two accolades – ‘Airline with the Best Cabin Crew’ and ‘Airline with the Best First Class’ – while flydubai bagged ‘Best Low-Cost Airline Serving the Middle East’ and Qatar Airways took home two awards, ‘Airline with the Best Business Class’ and ‘Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East’.

Hotels and hospitality brands across some 22 categories were recognised at the BTME Awards 2022, with headline grabbers including Rotana being crowned ‘Best Hotel Brand in the Middle East’ and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts scooping ‘Best Hotel Brand in the World’. Rove Hotels picked up

‘Best Budget Hotel Brand in the Middle East’, Marriott Bonvoy won ‘Best Hotel Loyalty Programme in the Middle East’, while The Ascott Limited received ‘Best Serviced Apartment Brand in the Middle East’ gong.

Leisure and lifestyle categories, many of which were new for 2022, included ‘Best Credit or Payment Card for Business Travel’ (Emirates NBD Skywards Infinite Credit Card); ‘Best Golf Club in the Middle East’ (Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club); ‘Best Leisure Hotel in the UAE’ (The Oberoi Beach Resort Al Zorah); ‘Best Luggage Brand for Business Travel’ (Rimowa); ‘Best Luxury Hotel Brand in the Middle East’ (Address Hotels & Resorts); ‘Best Luxury Hotel Brand in the UAE’ (Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts); and ‘Best Mobile Travel Application’ (Expedia). A full list of winners, including those crowned Best Business Hotel in cities across the Middle East region, is featured at the end of this press release.

“The Business Traveller Middle East Awards recognise the best in travel and this year is no exception, with regional and global brands acknowledged for their commitment to product and service excellence,” said Ian Fairservice, Managing Partner and Group Editor-in-Chief of Motivate Media Group.

“What is even more impressive is their resilience during the pandemic, with all winners, as well as shortlisted candidates not only surviving the last few years, during a period of unparalleled disruption, but excelling, through hard work, innovation, expertise and robust strategies for long-term growth and development. I applaud all the award nominees and also welcome the opportunity for the industry to come together in person once again to celebrate the travel and tourism industry’s achievements, together.”

The Business Traveller Middle East Awards programme is based on votes cast online by readers of Business Traveller Middle East (BTME).