Burns, breathing issues: UAE parents warned of 'slime in microwave' challenge

A viral social media trend encouraging children to heat 'slime' in microwave ovens has triggered a warning from Dubai Police, with doctors in the UAE cautioning parents that the seemingly harmless experiment can lead to serious injuries.

Authorities recently advised families to remain vigilant after videos promoting the practice began spreading online. With children spending more time at home during the summer break and exploring activities to stay entertained, experts warn that heating slime can cause dangerous chemical reactions, producing hot vapours and heated materials that may splatter, trigger burns, or even lead to small fires.

Healthcare professionals say children and teenagers, who are often drawn to viral challenges online, may not understand the risks involved until an accident occurs.

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Dr Diya Abdul Rasheed, Specialist Pediatrician at Medeor Hospital, Dubai, explained that slime’s chemical composition makes microwaving it particularly dangerous.

“Toy slime is typically made from polyvinyl alcohol, commonly found in PVA glue, and a borate-based activator. Putting this chemical mixture into a microwave poses two major threats: severe physical burns and toxic inhalation,” she said.

She added that slime does not heat evenly, with trapped water inside its polymer structure turning into steam and creating pockets of superheated gas. When disturbed, these pockets can burst suddenly, causing the hot material to splatter.

Because slime is sticky, Dr Rasheed warned that it can behave like “hot lava”, sticking to the skin and continuing to cause damage.

Doctors warn of serious complications

The injuries linked to such incidents can range from painful burns to more serious complications requiring medical attention.

“Expected injuries include second- and third-degree burns to the hands, fingers, and face. If the slime splatters into the eyes, it can cause severe corneal burns and potential vision damage,” Dr Rasheed said.

She further cautioned that heating synthetic adhesives and polymers may release volatile organic compounds, which could irritate the airways, particularly in children with respiratory conditions such as asthma.

Dr Mahmoud Medhat Abu Mousa, Specialist in Critical Care Medicine at International Modern Hospital, Dubai, said the popularity of such challenges is often driven by the way social media presents risky activities as harmless entertainment.

“Children and teenagers are naturally curious and are often influenced by content shared by peers and social media creators. Many viral videos highlight the entertainment value while omitting the potential dangers, making risky activities appear harmless,” he said.

He added that young people may underestimate consequences because they have limited experience in assessing hazards.

Parents should watch for warning signs after exposure, including redness or blistering of the skin, eye pain, coughing, wheezing, breathing difficulties, dizziness, nausea or throat irritation.

“If a child develops breathing difficulties, severe burns, significant eye discomfort, or persistent symptoms, they should receive immediate medical assessment. Early recognition and prompt treatment can prevent complications and improve recovery,” Dr Abu Mousa said.

Discuss social media risks with children

Medics emphasise that prevention begins with conversations at home rather than simply restricting children from following online trends.

Dr Abeer Al Khalafawi, Consultant Paediatrician at Medcare Women & Children Hospital, said parents should make discussions about social media a regular part of family life.

“Rather than simply telling children what they cannot do, parents should encourage them to talk about the videos they watch and ask questions together about whether something is actually safe,” she said.

She explained that many online videos are edited and often do not show the consequences when something goes wrong.

“Just because a challenge has millions of views does not mean it is safe to copy,” Dr Al Khalafawi said.

She advised families to follow a simple safety rule: “Activities involving heat, fire, electricity, chemicals or sharp objects should never be attempted without the presence of an adult.”

Parents can also reduce risks by supervising younger children during crafts or experiments, keeping hazardous household items out of reach, setting age-appropriate social media limits and encouraging children to seek permission before trying something they have seen online.

Dr Al Khalafawi stressed that children should feel comfortable admitting when something has gone wrong.

“When they know they will be supported rather than immediately blamed, they are far more likely to ask for help early, allowing injuries to be treated promptly and preventing more serious complications,” she said.