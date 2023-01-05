Burj Khalifa trip, yacht party, 'superhero' awards: UAE firms help delivery riders end 2022 in the best way

Companies are going extra mile to keep employees happy and recognise their exemplary performances

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 8:18 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 9:03 PM

From granting bucket list wishes to rewarding their top riders, UAE's delivery companies completed 2022 on a high note by surprising and honouring their riders and going the extra mile to keep their employees happy.

Deliveroo conducted a campaign to reward some riders with thrilling experiences. The chosen riders could pick either a yacht party, a trip to the observatory deck at Burj Khalifa or an opportunity to zipline at Xline Dubai Marina.

Naseem Abbas, who visited the Burj Khalifa, said it was the most thrilling experience to visit the building he has driven past many times. “I’ve used thousands of elevators while delivering food, but the elevator ride to the top of the Burj Khalifa was the best ever, as it had a cool 3D light show on the way up,” he said. “I was so happy to see Dubai from the top. My cousins are so jealous!

Rider Haji Muhammad was delighted to get the chance to party with his friends on a yacht cruise around the Palm. “The view was beautiful,” he said. “It was completely different from what I had imagined. I really enjoyed the party.”

According to him, it was a golden opportunity to take photos and videos with friends, some of whom he has known since he joined Deliveroo six years ago.

Meanwhile, Atif Mehmood, who ziplined over Marina, could not keep calm. “I was super excited,” he said. “I think everyone in Marina must have heard me screaming with excitement.”

The rider said he was now busy recommending the experience to everyone he meets. “I felt like I was a bird flying through the Marina and even though it was really scary, I had so much fun,” he said. “I think everyone should try it once.”

According to him, the best part of his job is the bonds he has formed. “While I’m on duty I can easily meet so many other riders,” he said. “Often, it leads to long lasting friendships. We’re all there to support and care for each other.”

The other major delivery brand in the UAE, Talabat, rewarded 90 of its top riders during appreciation ceremonies held at their hero experience centres across three emirates. Calling them “superheroes” on their social media channels, Talabat said the awards were handed out based on votes by customers, partners, and their peers.

Arif Hasan Shaikh, who was recognised as the safest on the road, did not have a single fine on his record. Hailing from India and an avid cricket fan, Arif says he is extremely careful when out and about. “I always take extra precautions while driving on the road and always observe road rules to make sure that I am safe, as well as others,” he said. “I also constantly remind my colleagues to drive safely. I hope to join the Talabat Patrol safety unit and guide other riders to drive safely on the roads.”

Pakistani national Mudassar Hussain, who has been working in the UAE since 2014, was recognised as the most loved by his peers. The rider, who posts motivational videos on social media, said the votes by his colleagues mean a lot to him. “It is not just an award for me but also for them,” he said. “I believe in the value of friendship and its impact on our lives, and I am glad it was recognised. It means a lot that they consider me a role model.”

According to him, the best part of his job is being able to ride around the city. “You get to find all those hidden gems and nice areas in the city while on the job,” he said. “I also have a lot of friends, and I get to see them every day in different parts of the city.”

Father of two, Muhammad Azhar was voted as the most loved by customers. “I would say my biggest strengths are punctuality and focus, which my customers appreciate,” he said. “I wake up every morning with excitement to see new faces and meet new people. I always greet my customers with a smile.”

The Pakistani national had one request from his customers. “I would like to request [them] to be patient and understanding We are trying our best to bring your food carefully and safely. [Your] kindness impacts our day and increases our appreciation for the job.”

