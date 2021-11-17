Burj Khalifa lights up for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Sharjah Police’s 5-day campaign explains the harms of drug abuse through videos, illustrations and models
UAEpublishedznf:1 day ago
The Burj Khalifa lit up on Tuesday night to mark the 13th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC) with a unique light show.
The show, which displayed the championship logo on the iconic skyscraper's façade is in line with the strategic partnership between Emaar Properties and the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the country's governing body for the sport, to showcase the importance of the championship, the largest and most prestigious event on the global jiu-jitsu calendar and reinforce the UAE's status as the global capital of the sport.
ALSO READ:
The 13th ADWPJJC is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, until 19 November at Abu Dhabi's Jiu Jitsu Arena. The championship, which brings together the sports elite to compete for global glory. It has attracted 4,000 athletes from over 90 countries, youth, masters, and adult competitions in an action-packed end to the 2021 season.
Abu Dhabi is regarded as the global capital of jiu-jitsu and hosted the 26th Ju-Jitsu World Championship last week. The UAE capital has also been chosen to host the 27th JJWC next year.
Sharjah Police’s 5-day campaign explains the harms of drug abuse through videos, illustrations and models
UAEpublishedznf:1 day ago
UAE space ecosystem rife for private players, reiterate Hazzaa Al Mansouri
UAEpublishedznf:1 day ago
The awards aim to celebrate nurses and their insatiable need to care for others
UAEpublishedznf:1 day ago
Rashid Rover, the first Arab mission to the Moon in 2022, on display at the Dubai Airshow
UAEpublishedznf:2 days ago
Last year's guest curators Simon Njami and Rose Lejeune to bring new frameworks to the fair in physical format
UAEpublishedznf:2 days ago
The golden retriever accidentally inhaled a tree bark
UAEpublishedznf:2 days ago
Major issues facing the world today discussed at the event that was supported by United Nations
UAEpublishedznf:2 days ago
Another success for Ajman Municipality's newly formed team.
UAEpublishedznf:2 days ago