Burj Khalifa lights up for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

The emirate is considered the global capital of the sport

By Staff Reporter Published: Wed 17 Nov 2021, 6:51 PM

The Burj Khalifa lit up on Tuesday night to mark the 13th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC) with a unique light show.

The show, which displayed the championship logo on the iconic skyscraper's façade is in line with the strategic partnership between Emaar Properties and the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the country's governing body for the sport, to showcase the importance of the championship, the largest and most prestigious event on the global jiu-jitsu calendar and reinforce the UAE's status as the global capital of the sport.

The 13th ADWPJJC is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, until 19 November at Abu Dhabi's Jiu Jitsu Arena. The championship, which brings together the sports elite to compete for global glory. It has attracted 4,000 athletes from over 90 countries, youth, masters, and adult competitions in an action-packed end to the 2021 season.

Abu Dhabi is regarded as the global capital of jiu-jitsu and hosted the 26th Ju-Jitsu World Championship last week. The UAE capital has also been chosen to host the 27th JJWC next year.