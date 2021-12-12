Burj Khalifa lights up as Aster healthcare group turns 35

One of the largest integrated healthcare providers in India and GCC

Photo: Supplied

Published: Sun 12 Dec 2021, 2:25 PM

The world’s largest building, Burj Khalifa, lit up as Aster DM Healthcare marked its 35th ‘foundation day’.

The organisation has announced a global presence of 455 facilities. One of the largest integrated healthcare providers in India and GCC, the group has 27 hospitals, 126 clinics/labs and 302 pharmacies spread across seven countries serving around 20 million patients annually.

In India, with the roll-out of 77 Aster branded pharmacies, nine labs, clinics, home care, and 14 hospitals, the organisation is fast expanding its integrated care network across five states.

To celebrate its 35 years of service, a new corporate logo identity marking ‘Aster DM Healthcare since 1987’ has been unveiled along with the campaign, ‘Care is Just an Aster Away’.

Dr. Azad Moopen, founder-chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, said, "As we look back at the last 35 years of Aster’s existence, we are overwhelmed at what we have been able to achieve with the unwavering trust and faith that our patients and customers have placed in us. The vision with which we set forth to make quality healthcare accessible to the people is being taken up with new vigor through the campaign ‘Care is Just An Aster Away’, where we want to be closest to our customers.

“Going beyond business, giving back to the society through our initiatives under Aster Volunteers has been at the core of our philosophy to make healthcare accessible to the people who need it most. In addition, we have decided to provide jobs to 150 people of determination in the next one year.”

Aster would continue to provide free and subsidized treatment to thousands of patients every year. Three more Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services (AVMMS) have been launched in Africa, Iraq and India on the foundation day, increasing the total number of AVMMVS units to 19 vehicles.

Aster has also committed to launch four more units in Africa, thereby extending the AVMMV services to seven African countries. In addition to this, the group plans to establish five volunteers telehealth service centres in Africa.

The two vehicles to Somaliland in Africa and Iraq, respectively, were launched in Dubai.