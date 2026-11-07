Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up to wish residents, visitors 'Happy Diwali'

The world's tallest building lit up on Saturday as expats across the UAE celebrated the Festival of Lights

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 7 Nov 2026, 11:22 PM
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As Indian expats lit lamps in their homes and decorated their spaces with lights, Dubai's Burj Khalifa shone with the message, "Happy Diwali".

The world's tallest building lit up on Saturday as expats across the UAE celebrated the Festival of Lights. A short greeting for all those reading was also displayed on the 828m-tall tower: "May the festivities bring you brightness, joy, prosperity."

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The message was shown in two languages: English, followed by Hindi. Watch the video below:

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is largely celebrated by Indians. Indian expats are the largest community in the UAE, constituting roughly about 35 per cent of the country’s population, according to the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi.

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The Burj Khalifa often lights up on occasions and festivals celebrated across the world. One of its most popular light shows is displayed on New Year's Eve when people fly in from across the globe to watch the iconic show live.

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