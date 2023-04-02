Burj Khalifa, Global Village: Dubai landmarks to light up for autism awareness campaign

Proceeds garnered from the annual campaign will go towards supporting the services provided to individuals with autism by the Dubai Autism Center

Published: Sun 2 Apr 2023

The Dubai Autism Center launched its 17th annual autism awareness campaign today, on World Autism Awareness Day, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. Every year, April 2 is observed as World Autism Awareness Day, as per the unanimous declaration by the United Nations General Assembly.

The Dubai Autism Center has organised this annual campaign since 2006, launching the month-long initiative on World Autism Awareness Day every year. The annual initiative is aimed at raising awareness about autism and promoting inclusion of individuals with autism in society. It includes a range of activities such as free diagnoses, workshops, seminars, and events, as well as the lighting up of several government and private landmarks in Dubai in blue to show support for the cause.

These include: Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Frame, Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, Tolerance Bridge, Dubai Water Canal Waterfall, Global Village, and Ain Dubai.

The campaign also seeks to showcase the creative skills of children with autism through art exhibitions and auctions, with the proceeds going towards supporting the services provided to individuals with autism by the Dubai Autism Center.

Hisham Abdullah Al Qassim, Chairman of Dubai Autism Center, expressed his gratitude to the Dubai Crown Prince for his patronage of the annual autism awareness campaign. “We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for supporting the annual autism awareness campaign. His Highness’ patronage highlights the leadership’s commitment to empowering people of determination and ensuring their rights as an integral part of the UAE community,” Al Qassim said.

Al Qassim also expressed his appreciation for the partnership between the government and private sectors in supporting the campaign, highlighting the contributions of strategic partners such as Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) and Wasl Asset Management Group, as well as Al Ansari Exchange, the exclusive partner for the free assessment initiative. He emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving the goals of the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), said: “Dewa is committed to supporting national efforts that contribute to the inclusion and empowerment of people of determination in society, in line with the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination. This policy was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of creating an inclusive society that ensures empowerment and a decent life for people of determination and their families.”

Al Tayer added: “Dewa's support for the annual autism awareness campaign launched by Dubai Autism Center is in line with the “My Community... a City for Everyone” initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. This initiative aims to transform Dubai into a city that is friendly for people of determination. We are pleased to support the campaign, which strengthens the UAE’s position as a leading country in integrating people of determination into society, and providing them with a flexible environment to channel their energies and prove their capabilities while achieving happiness,” he said.

On this occasion, Al Ansari Exchange announced its support for the free diagnosis initiative for 100 Emirati children, which was launched last year. The company has provided Dh500,000 to support the initiative and transform it into an annual feature. This will give Emirati families more opportunities for early detection of autism and ensure that their children receive the necessary intervention.

Al Emadi stressed that since its establishment, the Dubai Autism Center has sought to enhance community awareness of autism, not only by raising awareness of its symptoms but also by introducing individuals and institutions to the requirements for appropriate dealing with people with autism. To achieve this, the centre has launched many campaigns and awareness initiatives, the most prominent of which is the annual autism awareness campaign.

The campaign has been promoted through various media platforms, including cinema and digital screens, with over 1,600 screens located in ENOC gas stations, Du stores, Union Coops, Géant and Aswaaq supermarkets, shopping centres, and other public spots throughout the UAE. The aim is to educate society about the importance of accepting and empowering individuals with autism and integrating them into society.

As part of the campaign, art workshops will be held to showcase the creative skills of children with autism. These workshops will be organised by the Dubai Autism Center in collaboration with Zee Arts Community, a group of fine artists from around the world who will share their own drawing tools with the centre’s students. The aim is to showcase the paintings of the students in a charitable auction, with the proceeds going towards supporting the services provided to children with autism.

The campaign will also feature a series of awareness webinars in schools and public institutions to increase public knowledge and promote a better understanding of the different challenges faced by individuals with autism, emphasising the importance of community support and understanding in achieving inclusion.

