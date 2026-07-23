Bullying, vaping and gaming addiction prompt new UAE school awareness initiative

Bullying, vaping and electronic gaming addiction are among the most common behavioral issues being seen in schools, prompting a new year-round initiative aimed at helping students adopt healthier habits, organisers said. They also identified a growing lack of interest in learning as another challenge affecting some students.

The Dubai Women’s Association , through its Future Generations Events Department, has launched the “Phenomena and Solutions” initiative to identify negative behavioral trends in schools and address them through awareness and guidance programmes.

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The initiative targets male and female students across all school stages and will run throughout the academic year under an integrated schedule that includes monthly awareness lectures and regular workshops, with organisers expecting the number of beneficiaries to grow annually.

The campaign seeks to build student’s self-confidence, promote positive behaviors, raise community awareness of healthy practices, strengthen understanding of mental and physical wellbeing, reinforce ethical values, encourage dialogue among students, and foster a greater sense of belonging. It also aims to identify key student challenges and develop practical solutions.

Organisers said the initiative was launched to coincide with the academic year, when students are present on school campuses, allowing awareness programmes to have the greatest impact.

Success will be measured through digital surveys assessing student satisfaction, behavioural change and skills gained, alongside feedback from schools and parents. The results will be analysed regularly to identify strengths and areas for improvement.

Among the awareness programmes planned are lectures on choosing university and career specialisations, as well as sessions on digital safety and responsible online behaviour.

According to organisers, increasing awareness among students can help reduce behaviors such as bullying, digital addiction and unhealthy habits, while encouraging cooperation, respect, self-discipline and healthier lifestyles.

In the long term, they hope the initiative will help develop a more responsible generation capable of addressing future societal challenges while reducing the social and psychological costs associated with behavioural problems.