UAE: Some families spend up to Dh9,000 on bulk grocery shopping in RAK

Ras Al Khaimah's hypermarkets are witnessing a surge in consumer spending, with families filling up trolleys during promotional periods.

Some shoppers spend as much as Dh9,000 on a single grocery trip, reflecting the growing popularity of bulk shopping in the emirate, said Carlos Fetas Bermudez, general manager of Alaswaq Alwatania, in an interview with Khaleej Times.

Bermudez explained that consumer behaviour in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) differs significantly from that of other emirates. "Here, families are bigger, with several generations living together under one roof. That means they buy in bulk boxes of chicken, 25kg bags of rice, and entire boxes of water, rather than single items,” he added.

Bermudez attributed this trend to two main factors: Attractive promotions and lower prices. Hypermarkets design weekly and monthly offerings around essential commodities, including rice, oil, fresh produce, and personal care items. These promotions not only meet customer needs but also increase the average basket size. “When the price is right, families don’t just buy one box of chicken, they buy two or three,” Bermudez noted.

Fresh products remain top sellers

Fresh products such as chicken, eggs, and fruits remain the top drivers of foot traffic. The back-to-school season also boosts demand for healthy snacks, such as apples and kiwis, as well as ready-to-go items for children’s lunchboxes.

Bermudez highlighted that shopping patterns in RAK are rooted in tradition. "Unlike in other emirates where convenience foods are increasingly popular, families in RAK continue to prioritise home cooking, which leads to larger, more frequent purchases of raw ingredients."

Jithin Janardhanan, department head at Al Hoot Hypermarket, said seasonal shifts also play a significant role in shaping demand. “During Ramadan, the requirements are completely different compared to back-to-school season, when families look for school supplies and food staples after returning from holidays,” he noted.

According to Janardhanan, products such as Gautam rice, cheese, and frozen chicken are consistently among the top-selling items. Promotions are usually concentrated over the weekend, when families tend to shop together, and are often packaged in bundles, such as buy-one-get-one-free offers.

Janardhanan added RAK's family-oriented lifestyle explains the steady rise in hypermarket sales. “People often come with their families, which has increased overall footfall. Compared to the past, sales have grown as the population rises and the city continues to expand,” he said.

Practical way to manage expenses

Bulk shopping has become a practical way to manage rising expenses. By purchasing essentials such as rice, chicken, and cooking oil in large quantities during monthly promotions, families can stretch their budgets further and stock up for more extended periods. This approach not only reduces the frequency of shopping trips but also delivers significant savings, which explains why some families spend thousands of dirhams in a single visit.

Hypermarkets, Janardhanan noted, now function as one-stop destinations, stocking not only groceries but also electronics, garments, and household items. Ensuring freshness is a key part of operations, with near-expiry products removed from shelves.

“RAK hypermarkets are not just about low prices; they are about quality, trusted brands, and meeting the unique needs of big families. That’s why customers keep coming back,” Bermudez said.

Go-to destination

RAK resident Amani Al-Musaferi said hypermarkets have become her go-to destination for family shopping, with promotions that make a noticeable difference in household spending.

“Every month, I do my shopping because the offers are always better compared to other stores,” Amani explained. “In some places, you might buy one item, but here you get three for almost the same price. That’s why I prefer hypermarkets, they make everything more affordable."

Shoppers in RAK say convenience is a major reason they turn to hypermarkets. Abdullah Abdulrahman Al-Jallaf explained that the ability to find everything under one roof makes a big difference to his routine. “Shopping in one place saves me a lot of time,” he said. “I’d rather get everything here than go to multiple stores, and the quality always meets my expectations.”