Budget Indian carrier restores full GCC flight network ahead of summer travel

As thousands of travellers prepare for their summer holidays, budget Indian carrier Air India Express has restored its full GCC flight network with the resumption of services to all its destinations across the region.

The carrier has restored flight services across all its destinations in the Gulf after resuming operations on routes to Kuwait and Salalah which marks the restoration of its West Asia network.

The move is expected to improve connectivity for travellers between India and the GCC, particularly those flying from Kerala and Karnataka.

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The carrier has also increased frequencies on some routes in the coming days as it brings operations back to normal.

Flights on the Kozhikode–Salalah route resumed on July 2 and will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Services between Kozhikode and Kuwait will restart on July 3 with one weekly flight. The airline will increase the service to three flights a week from July 5, operating on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Flights between Bengaluru and Kuwait will resume from July 4 with one weekly service before increasing to three weekly flights from July 7, operating on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Air India Express has also resumed flights between Muscat and Mangaluru from July 3. Following the restoration of Salalah services, the airline now operates from two airports in Oman, Muscat International Airport and Salalah International Airport.

All Air India Express flights to and from Kuwait will operate from Terminal 4 at Kuwait International Airport.

According to the airline, it now operates flights to 13 destinations across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. It currently operates around 780 weekly flights between India and West Asia, connecting 18 Indian cities directly with the region.