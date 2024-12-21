'Brutal yet breathtaking': How these UAE residents who completed 680km trek in desert got glimpse into Bedouin life

KT Photos: SM Ayaz Zakir

Dr Rachel Stratton embraced her two-year-old daughter, Alice, after 13 days, as she had been on a journey of a lifetime – the 11th edition of the Camel Trek, organised by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center (HHC). Starting at the Rub' al Khali desert on December 9, the trekkers covered 680km and concluded their expedition at the Heritage Village in Global Village on Saturday.

Dr Stratton, a UK scientist volunteering with the UAE Genetic Disease Association, described the experience as "brutal yet breathtaking." She called it the wildest adventure of her life. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that pushed me beyond my limits,” she said.

Every day began at dawn with a rigorous routine. “We would wake up with the prayer, pack up, and prepare the ‘shaddad’ (camel saddle) by 7am. From 9am to 2.30pm, we would trot for 30-35km before a short lunch break, and then we would continue for another 20km,” said Dr Stratton.

While controlling her camel was initially a challenge, she formed a bond with the animal. “My camel, she bit me often in the beginning, but after a few days, she trusted me. I could guide her with the lightest touch,” said Dr Stratton. The challenges of navigating massive dunes were some of the most demanding moments. “We had to learn techniques to keep balance, leaning forward when ascending dunes and leaning back when descending steep slopes. At first, it felt impossible, but over time, I trusted my camel and found a rhythm. It was like I had made a partnership with her.”

Dr Rachel Stratton

Evenings were moments of respite for the participants as the group gathered around campfires for music and dancing. “The first few days were gruelling, especially crossing the big dunes in the Empty Quarter. But the trek was a perfect mix of challenges and cultural immersion,” she said.

Among the 33 participants, hailing from 17 different nationalities, was Bernadetta Staron, a French-German professional working with the German Development Corporation (GIZ) in the UAE. For her, the trek was an opportunity to disconnect from city life and experience the simplicity of Bedouin traditions.

“I am an adventurist by nature, but this was the most demanding journey I have ever undertaken,” said Staron. The trek introduced her to the UAE’s diverse desert landscapes, from towering dunes to dried-up salt lakes. “I never imagined the UAE to have such varied terrain. It was stunning,” said Staron.

Bernadetta Staron

However, the beauty of the landscape came with immense physical and mental challenges. “The first two days were especially grueling. Riding a camel isn’t easy; it’s bumpy and it takes a toll on your body. The mental battle was the hardest, to keep going when your body wanted to quit. It showed me how powerful the mind is in overcoming physical limitations,” said Staron.

She also found the digital detox to be both challenging and refreshing. “Without internet access, we were forced to sit with our thoughts. It was peaceful but overwhelming at times. The cold nights were worth it when you looked up and saw the stars,” she said.

Staron too faced the challenge of building a bond with her camel. “My camel, Zidan, was stubborn at first, but eventually, we understood each other. Taking care of him, feeding him, hydrating him, gave me a deeper appreciation for the responsibilities our ancestors carried,” she said. The Camel Trek, an annual initiative by the HHC, is designed to preserve the UAE’s heritage while giving residents a glimpse into the life of the region’s Bedouin ancestors. “This experience wasn’t just about the terrain. It was about surviving in harsh conditions, enduring discomfort, and growing stronger with each step,” said Dr Stratton. “It’s a journey I’ll carry with me forever,” said Staron. ALSO READ: Look: Camel trekkers from 17 countries continue 13-day bold journey across the UAE's desert