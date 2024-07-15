Broke, cheated, jailed: UAE expat gets through 8 years with support of friends, hopes to return home soon

Arshad Abdul Azeez, Vaisakh Surendran, Ahmed Farris

In a heartwarming tale of enduring friendship, a bunch of friends from Abu Dhabi have been supporting a stranded and broke expat financially for the past eight years.

Vaisakh Surendran’s life has been a rollercoaster ride ever since he landed in Abu Dhabi about 15 years ago. From working as a helper to starting his own business, it was a fairytale in the making, but his fortune took a drastic turn when he got cheated by his relative, leaving him broke, landing him in jail, and fighting half a dozen court cases.

However, the kindness of his friends Arshad Abdul Azeez, Ahmed Farris and a third person who wishes to remain anonymous have ensured that Surendran always has a roof over his head and food on the table.

Now that all six court cases have been settled, thanks to contributions from his friends, Surendran faces an overstay fine since 2019 and pending dues of Dh40,000, an amount that his friends cannot afford to pay, and prevents him from returning to his native place of Kerala, where his nine-year-old son and family await.

How he lost everything

“I came here in 2009. My first job was as a helper for a salary of Dh1,300 at a company in Abu Dhabi. In 2013, I moved to a Dubai-based company as a salesman for Dh2,300. I got married, and became a father in 2015,” Surendran said.

When the going was good, he launched a trading company with a partner in Abu Dhabi’s Mussafah – a decision he rues to date.

“I invested all my savings into starting a foodstuff trading company. My friend, a partner in this company, backed out after initial months. By 2017, the going got tough, and I started suffering losses in business.”

Adding to his misery, a relative cheated Surendran leading to jail time for a year.

“My relative, who is my sister’s husband, took guarantee cheques in my company’s name and raised huge money. But when it was time for repayment, those cheques bounced as I didn’t have money in my account. He also took a flat on rent in Ras Al Khaimah using my guarantee cheques. It bounced too. He played it safe. I got into trouble.”

Since April 2017, Surendran hasn’t been able to renew his company licence because of court cases.

“I lost all these years of my life to six court cases, and a year in jail for no fault of mine. It was my friends who gave me support and strength throughout this time. My friends have helped settle cases,” Surendran said.

Support of friends