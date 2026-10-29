British teacher in Dubai ICU after losing baby at 30 weeks as bills near Dh500,000

The community has rallied around a British teacher, with a fundraiser raising £104,667 (Dh512,387) of its £120,000 (Dh587,400) target through 2,500 donations by 4.30pm UAE time on Thursday, as her family faces mounting medical expenses.

Zoey Campbell-Lowndes, who previously taught at GEMS Founders School – Dubai, is fighting for her life in a Dubai hospital after losing her baby boy at 30 weeks of pregnancy.

Her family is appealing for financial support as medical bills have exceeded £100,000 (approximately Dh460,000).

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Former school expresses concern for teacher

When Khaleej Times reached out to Matthew Burfield, Executive Principal/CEO, GEMS Founders School – Dubai and Executive Vice President – Education, GEMS Education, he expressed condolences over the loss and concern for Zoey’s condition.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Zoey’s baby boy and very concerned for her as she receives intensive medical care. Zoey previously taught at GEMS Founders School – Dubai, and our thoughts are with her, her partner and their family during this profoundly difficult time. We are respecting the family’s privacy and will not be sharing further details about her medical condition on their behalf.”

Zoey remains in an induced coma in the intensive care unit (ICU), according to a fundraising appeal set up by her loved ones. Her condition remains critical following complications after the delivery of her baby.

The family said her health deteriorated significantly after she underwent a Caesarean section (C-section), with doctors working to treat multiple complications.

According to the appeal, Zoey had spent three days in intensive care and suffered two episodes of internal bleeding. She has also required blood transfusions and dialysis, while her liver and kidneys are failing.

The UK-based GoFundMe fundraiser describes the situation as an unimaginable ordeal for the family, who are grieving the loss of their baby while hoping for Zoey’s recovery.

Family faces mounting medical expenses

Alongside the emotional toll of losing their baby, the family is grappling with mounting hospital expenses as Zoey continues to receive intensive treatment.

According to the fundraiser, the family believed their birth plan insurance would provide financial protection if complications arose. However, they subsequently discovered that the policy covered the baby but not medical emergencies involving the mother.

The cost of treatment has already exceeded £100,000, the appeal states, with expenses continuing to rise as Zoey receives medical care, including surgeries, blood transfusions, dialysis and intensive care.

The family is seeking donations to ease the financial pressure and allow them to focus on Zoey’s treatment and recovery during an exceptionally difficult period.

The family has thanked those who have offered support, messages and prayers, saying every contribution and share would help them through the crisis.