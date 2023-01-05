British pop legend Robbie Williams to build luxury hotel in Dubai?

The singer last performed at the 2021 New Year’s Eve extravaganza at Atlantis, The Palm

Published: Thu 5 Jan 2023

British pop legend Robbie Williams wowed us with his songs when he performed for UAE residents at Dubai’s Atlantis, The Palm on New Year’s Eve in 2021, now the singer reportedly plans to build a luxury hotel in the Emirate, where hopefully fans can catch him in concert in future.

According to a report in The Sun, the former Take That singer said he is building the luxury resort as he does not want to go back to Las Vegas to perform.

“I can do my own gigs in my own hotel,” Robbie said.

The multiple award-winning crooner said he has achieved everything he has ever dreamt of, and he is as excited about this project as his other dreams.

“I have accessibility to people because of my name and if I have a good idea they will back me,” he said.

Besides the hotel project, Robbie is also working on a new album as well as a Netflix series and a biopic.

The 48-year-old singer is a regular visitor to the Emirates. In 2021, he delivered a power-packed 70-minute set at a gala dinner at Atlantis, The Palm where he led guests up to the countdown to 2022. He also made an appearance at a 2020 concert at The Pointe.

“Can’t wait to play in Dubai again this week, for Atlantis On New Year’s Ever. It’s going to be special,” he had posted then on social media. He also made an appearance at The Pointe in 2020.