BRIDGE Alliance launched to shape future-ready content ecosystem

Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed announced the launch of first-of-its-kind BRIDGE Alliance — an organisation created to drive greater inclusivity, diversity, and impact across the worlds of media, content, and entertainment.

Headquartered in the UAE, the Alliance brings together an influential board comprising former heads of state, global leaders, policymakers, and CEOs from the media, communication, technology, finance, and creative sectors — united by a shared mission to shape a more collaborative and future-ready content ecosystem.

The announcement was made during the inaugural meeting of the BRIDGE Alliance Board of Directors in Abu Dhabi, presided over by Al Hamed, marking the formal establishment of the organisation’s leadership and strategic direction.

A global platform rooted in the UAE

Rooted in the UAE — a nation that has long served as a crossroads of cultures, economies, and ideas — the BRIDGE Alliance is designed for the world. Operating as an independent, mission-driven organisation, it seeks to build a connected, resilient, and ethical global media framework that reflects the shared values of collaboration and responsibility.

The Board of Directors serves as the Alliance’s primary governing and fiduciary body, providing strategic oversight, policy direction, and institutional stewardship in line with its founding principles.

Comprising distinguished global leaders from across sectors, it includes Princess Lamia bint Majed Al Saud, CEO of Rotana Media Group and Secretary-General of Alwaleed Philanthropies; Macky Sall, fourth President of Senegal (2012–2024); Dr Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Vice-Chairman of BRIDGE Alliance, who brings a rare blend of governance, strategic foresight, and media expertise; Jessica Sibley, CEO of TIME; Janet Yang, former President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences; Dr Julie Gichuru, Founder and CEO of the Africa Leadership and Dialogue Institute; Daniil Shuleyko, CEO of Yango Group; Sanford Climan, Founder of Entertainment Media Ventures; Richard Attias, strategist and Chairman’s Strategic Advisor to BRIDGE Alliance; and Maryam bin Fahad, Managing Director of BRIDGE Alliance.

“BRIDGE Alliance is a humanitarian and economic project that was born in the UAE to redefine the relationship between media, society, and the economy — and to build bridges of understanding, impact, and growth among nations, at a time when humanity needs platforms that unite rather than divide, and inspire rather than mislead,” Al Hamed said.

“The UAE believes in the power of media as a positive force — one that builds awareness and expands opportunities for cooperation.”

Al Kaabi said: “Through BRIDGE, we aim to create a flexible environment where all players can exchange ideas, share expertise, and transform innovation into tangible impact on societies and economies.”

Richard Attias, Chairman’s Strategic Advisor to BRIDGE Alliance, elaborated on the Alliance’s dual governance model — the Board of Directors and the Advisory Board — designed to ensure clarity, consistency and credibility as BRIDGE evolves into a permanent global organisation.

BRIDGE Summit: The Alliance’s first major initiative

The Board discussed ongoing preparations for the Alliance’s first major initiative, the BRIDGE Summit 2025 — the world’s largest debut media event — which will be held from 8 to 10 December 2025 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The Summit will bring together 400 global speakers, 300 exhibitors, and more than 60,000 participants across seven content tracks: Media, Creator Economy, Music, Gaming, Technology, Marketing, and Picture. Its agenda is built to turn dialogue into action — shaping new partnerships, policies, and investments that expand access to the global content economy.

Maryam bin Fahad, Managing Director of BRIDGE Alliance, noted that every element of BRIDGE Summit 2025 — from its program architecture and speaker curation to venue design and partnership framework — has been strategically engineered to advance collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth across the global content economy.

From its headquarters in the UAE, BRIDGE Alliance aims to evolve into a leading global hub for driving innovation, informing policy and accelerating collaboration across media, content and entertainment. Through cross-sector integration and talent development, it will help set the global agenda for responsible media growth. The Alliance will continue to expand its initiatives worldwide — beginning with the landmark BRIDGE Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi this December, a stage for dialogue, creativity and transformation.