Cricket legend Brett Lee joins UAE Lottery as ‘Chief Celebration Officer’

Australian cricket legend Brett Lee has been appointed Chief Celebration Officer of The UAE Lottery, the company announced on Tuesday.

In the newly created role, the former fast bowler will meet winners, hear how they plan to use their prize money and share their experiences through interviews and exclusive content.

Lee will also participate in community activations and fan engagement initiatives across the UAE, bringing audiences closer to the people behind the winning stories.

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The UAE Lottery said that Lee’s sporting career, professionalism and enthusiasm for celebrating achievements made him a suitable choice for the role. He will also promote responsible participation while interacting with winners and players.

Lee represented Australia for more than a decade and was known as one of the fastest bowlers in international cricket. His career included major tournament victories and several memorable performances for the Australian national team.

The UAE Lottery is operated by The Game LLC and regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA). It is the UAE’s first and only federally licensed lottery and the first federally licensed operation of its kind in the Gulf region.

Only UAE residents aged 18 and above are permitted to participate.