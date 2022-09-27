Brahmeshanandacharya Swami honoured with Global Peace Award in Dubai

Since the establishment of the joint venture Etihad Rail DB in 2013, over 44 million tonnes of sulphur have been transported across 4,400 trains
Recognising his contribution to promoting peace, unity and the humanitarian cause of uplifting society at national and international levels, Sadguru Brahmeshanandacharya Swami was honoured with the "Global Peace Award" by the Council for Universal Peace.
Sadguru was given the award during the Global Peace Summit 2022 at Dubai's World Trade Centre under the slogan "End Racism, Build Peace" – coinciding with the World Day of Peace on Wednesday.
While addressing the summit, the spiritual leader said that it is very gratifying that Dubai is developing as a global centre for peace initiatives.
"It is the responsibility of religious leaders to promote peace in society, and to preach [spiritual knowledge] so that mankind leads a peaceful life", Sadguru said.
"Peace is not something that one can experience externally, but has to be felt from within. Only then will it be exuded."
"So it is the requirement of the leaders of the community to reach [out] to everyone [and] make them understand the value of peace and unity in life, irrespective of different religions and castes in society.
People should take [the] initiative to preserve humanity,"
On this occasion, Sheikh Ubeel Al Maktoum, Khaled Al Maina, Rashid Al Noori, Dr Donnie Thomas, Adv. Brahmidevi Secretary, International Sadguru Foundation, Goa, Swapnil Nagvekar, President of UAE Council Dubai, and dignitaries from various fields were present.
