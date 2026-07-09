Thousands help 11-year-old Turkish boy get UAE treatment, relive football dream

Eleven-year-old Yigit Elma has always dreamt of playing football with his friends. But a rare muscle-wasting disease slowly took that dream away. Now, after travelling from Turkey to Abu Dhabi, his family hopes that dream may finally be within reach.

The young football fan from Konya has spent the past three years cheering for Besiktas and admiring football legend Lionel Messi. Like many children his age, he loves the game. But unlike most, even running after a football has become difficult.

Yigit has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder that gradually weakens the muscles. Children with the condition often begin life walking and playing normally, but over time, simple activities such as running, climbing stairs and standing become harder. As the disease progresses, many lose the ability to walk and later develop breathing and heart complications.

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The first signs appeared when Yigit was just five years old. His parents, Rabia and Ismail Elma, noticed swelling in his legs and took him for medical tests. The diagnosis changed the family's life. Doctors confirmed he had DMD and told them there was no cure.

Years later, hope arrived in the form of Elevidys, a one-time gene therapy available in only a handful of countries, including the UAE. The treatment costs more than Dh10 million, making it one of the world's most expensive medicines, far beyond what Yigit's family could ever afford.

But giving up was never an option. What started as one family's fight soon became a campaign that united thousands of people across Turkey and beyond. Turkish media highlighted Yigit's story, while local authorities, charities, businesses, sports clubs and ordinary residents joined hands to help.

Football matches were organised in his name. Volleyball tournaments, iftar gatherings and community events raised funds. A donated car was auctioned. Through social media, his story reached people far beyond his hometown, with many contributing to help make the treatment possible.

The journey to the UAE was also supported by organisations here. Winners International Commercial Brokers helped connect the family with Burjeel Medical City and coordinate Yigit's transfer, while Manzil Healthcare Services supported a fundraising arrangement linked to the treatment costs.

"The community and our country supported us on this journey," said Yigit's father.

"This medicine and the capability of Burjeel Medical City to support children like Yigit give hope to many families facing similar conditions. We hope our son's condition will improve with the medicine, letting him chase his dreams."

Yigit has now been admitted to Burjeel Medical City, where doctors are preparing him for the treatment.

Prof. Ayman W El-Hattab, consultant clinical genetics and director of the Genetics and Rare Disease Centre at the hospital, said the therapy helps the body produce a shorter but functional form of dystrophin, a protein that muscles need to stay strong.

"It cannot reverse muscle damage that has already happened, but it can slow the progression of the disease, especially when given to children who are still able to walk," he said.

Before receiving the therapy, every patient undergoes tests to check for antibodies that could interfere with the treatment. Yigit tested negative, making him eligible for the one-time infusion.

For his family, reaching Abu Dhabi marks the end of a journey that took more than a year of appeals, fundraising events and support from strangers who believed in one little boy's dream.

For Yigit it is only the beginning. Asked what he hopes to do once he gets better, the 11-year-old's answer is not about becoming a football star or lifting trophies.

He simply wants to play football with his friends.