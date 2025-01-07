Bouquet wilted too fast? Dubai resident keeps flowers alive for a year without any maintenance

Alexandra Chechneva. Photos: Supplied

A bouquet of fresh smelling flowers is guaranteed to light up anyone's day. However, the sad part is when they wither away within a quick span of time. Dubai resident Alexandra Chechneva decided to change the fate of wilted flowers by taking her love for fauna to the next level by launching a bio-preserved technique which helps these flowers last for a year.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, the Belarusian national said the technique of preserving flowers is already being practised in Belarus, the UK, US and some other European countries.

Chechneva, the owner of In Bloom Boutique, used to only spend winters in Dubai as a tourist, but then decided to become a resident five years ago with her family.

“Initially, we used to come only for winter, but we decided to settle down here in Dubai five years ago with two kids – who often dealt with cold winters. As the kids were growing, we found good schools and opportunities for them here in Dubai. So we decided to stay here and start my business here,” she said.

In addition to In Bloom Boutique, some other companies in Dubai are selling preserved flowers as well that can last quite long.

How did this idea come up?

Currently running her business online, she plans to open her first floral shop in one of Dubai’s shopping malls.

“When I came to know that flowers can wilt in a week here, I was surprised, because I have loved flowers all my life, and it was very upsetting to see them dying every time. There is a technology to preserve them longer so I wanted to know how it works and introduce it here. With growing technology, lots of flowers now can be preserved. The opportunities are really huge,” said Chechneva.

She sees growth opportunities in hospitality, private aviation and other sectors like high-end beauty salons.

The flowers are imported in bulk from Japan, Ecuador and other countries and the process of preservation is slow in comparison with fresh flowers.

“In Belarus, they last up to three years. But in Dubai and UAE, due to humidity, hot climate and lots of air conditioners, the lifespan is about one year.”

No maintenance, 100 per cent natural

Chechneva emphasised that these flowers don’t require any maintenance and are 100 per cent natural and sustainable as well.

"We use only natural flowers, no fake, no silk, nothing. Flowers can last a year without any maintenance, watering and cutting it." In the beginning, she received only private orders but now she is focused on businesses such as private jets. "I'm expecting increasing demand because people really are interested in this product," she added. How much does it cost? A bouquet of these long-lasting flowers costs around four to five times more than a regular bouquet which lasts just a few days. "It was only roses in the beginning that we used to preserve. With growing technology, we now have lots of other flowers too. But not all flowers can be preserved because of their quality." She elaborated that this gives huge savings to those companies which use regular flowers in their business. "Since it is a sustainable product, a bouquet of flowers gives about 35 kg of CO2 to the atmosphere."