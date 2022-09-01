Both Indian and Pakistani nationals win this match – The Latest Winners of EMIRATES DRAW
The 48th episode of Emirates Draw brought plenty of cheers and happiness for 333 participants with a collective winning of AED 616,441.
Recent winners included Sajid Noushad from India and Muhammad Kamran from Pakistan, both raffle winners who won a unique AED 77,777 each.
Sajid, a business owner, based in Kerala, India, was ecstatic because he did not expect to win in just his second participation with Emirates Draw. “I was unable to believe, and I nudged my wife and parents from their sleep on the night of the draw so we could all see it happen,” he narrates. Sajid plans to clear his debts, support his family, and help his employees, whom he counts as a pillar of integral support during the challenging period of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Muhammad was very excited when he described the announcement of the result streamed last Sunday. “For several minutes, I was like ‘No Way’, is that my name? Eventually, when I realized, I thanked God for bestowing me this blessing,” he fondly remembers. Kamran and his uncle had just begun participating in Emirates Draw four months ago. When asked about his plans with the winning amount, he mentioned that he would be sharing a portion with his uncle and supporting his family back home. He also said he would donate some amount to ease the suffering of the people affected by the severe rains and floods in Pakistan this week.
Since its inception eleven months ago, the socially responsible organization has distributed over AED 35 million to more than 25,000 participants. The total prizes include the one-of-a-kind AED 7 prize category, which allows nearly 10% of all participants to become instant winners by only matching the first number from the right. The AED 100 Million Grand Prize, the largest in the MENA region, remains up for grabs to be claimed by a single person or group of people who match all seven numbers from right to left.
Optimistic participants have another opportunity to try for the life-changing prize during the next draw which will be broadcast live on Sunday 4th September 2022, at 9 PM UAE time.
How to play?
Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly draw by purchasing an AED 50 pencil, part of which goes to support the environment through the planting of coral polyps along the coast of the UAE and as part of Emirates Draw’s leading corporate social responsibility programme to support the UAE government’s vision. After registering online at www.emiratesdraw.com or the mobile application, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly.
With their purchase, participants are entered into two separate drawings. The first is a raffle draw where seven lucky participants are guaranteed AED 77,777 weekly. In addition, all participants have the choice to be entered into a second draw with seven prize categories that start at AED 7 and include the Grand Prize of AED 100 million when all seven numbers are matched.
The next draw will be live streamed across its digital platforms, YouTube, and Facebook. Be the next lucky winner and book your numbers early! For more information, please call the toll-free number 800-77-777-777.