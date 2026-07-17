Born in 1971: Meet Abu Dhabi athlete as old as the UAE, running to honour nation

Night after night, while most runners escape the summer indoors, Mahmoud Al Khatib heads in the opposite direction.

For more than two months, the 55-year-old has been running 10km every evening along Abu Dhabi Corniche, becoming such a familiar sight that regular walkers now recognise him before he passes. Even the dogs that used to bark at him have stopped, he laughs, as if they have finally realised he belongs there.

What began as a fellow runner's 50-day birthday challenge soon took on a new purpose when Al Khatib proposed extending it to 55 days as a tribute to the UAE's upcoming 55th Union Day. Three runners embraced the idea and stayed the course with him. When the challenge ended, however, Al Khatib kept going. The run had become something far more personal.

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"I was also born in 1971 and all my children were born in the UAE, so I have always had a special connection with the union which I really wanted to mark through a significant effort."

Now on Day 75 of his consecutive daily 10km runs, Al Khatib is aiming to reach Day 84 in honour of his 84-year-old father, Fathi Al Khatib, who is living with Alzheimer's disease. If his body allows, he hopes to extend the streak to 100 days before shifting his focus to representing Team UAE at the World Triathlon Championships in Spain this September.

"I dedicate every kilometre after Day 55 to my father," Al Khatib told Khaleej Times. "Every step I take is a tribute to him, to his strength and to every family walking this difficult journey with a loved one."

Al Khatib has been previously featured by Khaleej Times for running 230km just weeks after undergoing heart surgery. A year on, the Abu Dhabi-based triathlete continues to push his limits, proving that recovery is only the beginning of his journey.

Birthday challenge grows into a community movement

The challenge did not begin as a Union Day initiative.

It was the idea of Jonathan Augustin, a 50-year-old Filipino Ironman athlete, marathon runner and document controller with Parsons International, who has lived in the UAE since 2008.

Once an overweight child who struggled with high blood pressure, Augustin said running transformed his life, helping him overcome stress and depression before eventually completing his first Ironman at the age of 48.

"I usually celebrate my birthday with a running challenge according to my age," Augustin said. "This year I thought that instead of doing one very long run during the summer, I would run 10km every day for 50 days."

Beginning on May 5 and ending on his birthday on June 23, Augustin invited members of Abu Dhabi's running community to join him, hoping to inspire others to discover the same benefits running had brought to his own life. He even offered running jerseys as prizes to those who completed the most days.

Around 20 runners signed up, but only four, including Marlon Medina, Marc Jelson Noel and Al Khatib, completed the full challenge.

A week after the challenge kicked off, Al Khatib proposed extending the challenge to 55 days to honour the UAE's upcoming 55th Union Day, an idea that resonated with the group.

"We were delighted," Augustin said. "I've been living in the UAE for more than 15 years, so it was our way of giving something back to the country."

Battling the summer

Running outdoors through Abu Dhabi's summer was anything but easy.

While Al Khatib completed most of his nightly runs along Abu Dhabi Corniche, Augustin covered his kilometres around Al Manhal Palace, fitting the challenge around his full-time job.

"In the first 20 days, we almost quit because of the humidity," Augustin recalled. "But because we had friends running together, it became easier. When Mahmoud suggested extending it to 55 days, we thought, 'It's only five more days. Let's do it.'"

For Al Khatib, the runs usually began after 10pm. "Even on evenings when I'm very busy and have a long list of errands, I rush to the track and start my run, even if it's just a few minutes before midnight, so I don't miss a day. Every run is recorded on Strava, so I have to stay true to the challenge."

The challenge was not without its difficulties. Al Khatib battled knee pain, painful blisters and fatigue, while deliberately slowing his pace to avoid injury. "Many people told me I would get injured," he said. "The strategy was to slow down so I could keep going. I learned that patience is more important than speed."

He also attributes his persistence to encouragement by members of the running community, especially Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, head of UAE Cyber Security Council. "He is a passionate runner and always takes part in community runs, he joined us for the final day of the challenge."

A tribute beyond sport

The achievement carries added significance considering that just over a year ago, Al Khatib underwent heart surgery, during which doctors inserted three coronary stents.

Since then, he has completed his first Ironman 70.3, achieved a personal best in an Olympic-distance triathlon, finished the T100 Dubai race and qualified to represent Team UAE in his age group at the World Triathlon Championships in Spain later this year.

But he insists this challenge has become about something much bigger than endurance or sporting milestones.

"It's no longer just about distance," he said. "It's about resilience. It's about gratitude. It's about never giving up, no matter your age, your past or the obstacles in your way."

Whether the streak ends on Day 84 or stretches to 100, Al Khatib says every run now carries the same purpose — honouring his father and raising awareness of the challenges faced by families living with Alzheimer's disease.