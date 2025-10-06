UAE residents advised to book flights early as December airfares set to soar

It’s high time for UAE residents who plan to travel during the upcoming holiday season in December to purchase their tickets, as airfares could jump up to 50 per cent closer to the holidays.

“Travellers booking now can save on average between 30 per cent and 40 per cent compared to waiting until late November. For instance, a popular route like Dubai to London that costs around Dh2,800 today could easily jump to Dh3,800-Dh4,200 by late November. The closer we get to December, the steeper the price increases, which is why we always advise booking as early as possible for holiday travel,” Raheesh Babu, COO, musafir.com, told Khaleej Times.

He said current round-trip fares from Dubai show competitive pricing on key international routes. “However, during peak travel dates (e.g., December 20-28), fares typically increase by 30-50 per cent depending on the destination. This pattern reflects higher demand, limited seat availability, and increased airline pricing during the holiday season,” said Babu.

How to get a 9-day holiday?

For the final public holidays of 2025, UAE residents will most probably get two days off midweek to celebrate Eid Al Etihad, Tuesday, December 2, and Wednesday, December 3. They can turn this into a week-long break by applying for annual leave on Monday, December 1, Thursday, December 4, and Friday, December 5. With the two weekends included, residents can enjoy a 9-day holiday to wrap up the year.

In December, airfares peak as a large number of UAE residents travel for holidays and to visit their families and friends in their home countries during Eid Al Etihad holidays, Christmas, and the New Year break.

In the UAE, major carriers such as Emirates and Etihad Airways, as well as Dubai International Airport (DXB), issue advisories for peak travel seasons, reflecting the strong demand during December.

When to book

Musafir COO elaborated that the optimal booking window for international trips is typically 6 to 8 weeks in advance, which becomes especially important during peak holiday periods when demand surges and competitive fares sell out quickly. “We are already seeing strong interest and rising fares for December travel. Booking now ensures better prices, seat availability, and greater value before the holiday rush drives costs significantly higher,” he added.

Sameer Bagul, Chief Business Officer at Cleartrip Arabia, also agreed.

“We also promote a lot to our customers to book travel in advance. In fact, we are also running our own promotions to help people book early,” said Bagul.

“You can save at least 25 to 30 per cent if you book now. It's significantly cheaper now,” he said during an interview.