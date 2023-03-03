Watch: Bollywood star Rakhi Sawant opens acting academy in Dubai

The training institute will offer diploma courses in singing, dancing and acting to aspirants in the Middle East

by Mazhar Farooqui Published: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 7:54 PM Last updated: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 8:17 PM

Dubai residents now have the opportunity to learn the art of acting from the queen of melodrama herself. Fiery Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant opened an acting academy in the city's bustling Al Karama area on Friday, right in the midst of all the drama surrounding her estranged husband’s imprisonment on rape charges in India.

Dressed in a red ruffle dress, Rakhi caused quite a stir in the Indian neighbourhood as curious onlookers jostled with each other to catch a glimpse of the star.

Huge pictures of the actor in various poses hung on the walls of the academy.

The 44-year-old, who is more famous for her over-the-top antics and outspoken persona than any real acting skills, said the Rakhi Sawant Training Institute will give wings to Bollywood dreams in Dubai.

“I am here to fulfill all your acting, singing and dancing dreams. The institute will be a wondrous stepping stone to success in showbiz,” she said.

“Some talents are like diamonds in the rough. My job is to polish those diamonds and turn them into beautiful gems. You just need to have 10 per cent of talent. We will provide the rest," she boasted.

Rakhi said it’s never late to consider a career in acting. “Times have changed. If you have what it takes, you could be cast as a hero even if you are 70."

Rakhi said her academy will offer diploma courses in singing, dancing and acting to Bollywood aspirants in the Middle East. “You will learn from the best in the business.”

She said pass outs from her academy will get a chance to act in movies, reality shows and web series. However, some people remained sceptical of those claims. "If Rakhi Sawant can teach acting then I can teach calculus," said an Indian teenager who had stopped by at the institute.