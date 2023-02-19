Bollywood star joins 10,000 residents walk for sustainability

by Lamya Tawfik Published: Sun 19 Feb 2023, 2:27 PM

Three years after their last one, the Lulu Walkathon was back on Sunday in both Dubai and Al Ain with nearly 10,000 people participating in the 2km walk including Bollywood star Dino Morea. The walkathon was in support of sustainability.

Salim MA, Director, Lulu Hypermarket Group said that this was the largest turnout that they had ever had in the walkathons. Every year they focus on a different theme – previously the walkathons supported causes such as Diabetes and Breast Cancer. In the first one after a 3-year Covid hiatus, this walkathon is in support of the 2023 cause declared by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan– sustainability.

“Lulu will donate Dh5 for every registered person and the money will be given to the sustainability projects organized by the government,” he said adding that the specific initiatives are yet to be identified.

On the presence of Bollywood sensation Dino Morea, Salim said that people usually follow public figures and that he is a celebrity who happens to also be a health buff – “He walks, runs and a lot of people follow his lifestyle,” he added.

Dino, who came specifically for this event, said that people need to become more aware of all-things-sustainability. “I’m here because first of all it’s always good walk and also, as the

UAE President has announced this year to be the year of sustainability, Lulu has taken it upon themselves to encourage the movement and organized this walkathon. People need to be aware of these topics,” he told Khaleej Times.

“I’m here to promote this cause and to encourage people to walk and be fit. The Lulu group contacted me and since many participants are from the Indian diaspora, I was invited to promote health and fitness and hopefully inspire,” he said.

“A big shout out to Lulu and a bigger one to you for showing up. It’s a walkathon! It’s good to stay fit and be healthy. Keep dancing, keep moving, smile, love you all!” said Dino to the crowds that cheered loudly.

Emirati actor, entrepreneur and influencer Ahmed Al Hashimi said that he was there because he supports any event that has to do with fitness and sustainability – a cause announced by the UAE President. “Lulu invited me to be part of their event and I was glad to be here. It was great to see my good friend Dino and everyone in the Lulu Group,” he said adding, “We had an amazing time. I’ve never seen a crowed as big as this.”

Following the walkathon, participants were treated to fitness and entertainment such as Zumba, Samba dancers, African drummers as well as children’s activities. Many participants came with their friends and entire families.

Christian Gerome, from the Philippines, who is in grade 12, came with his entire family including his grandmother who was visiting from the US. “I like walking so when my dad suggested that we come here I said yes. I’m kind of a morning person too,” said Christian Gerome Lopez Bailo.

“My son loves to take part in these kinds of activities, so I joined. I walk a lot in the US as well,” said Pura Bilon, his grandmother while the youngest member of the family, 5-year-old, Laura Isabella Billon said she does prefer playing to walking but when asked why she’s here she answered: “Because they’re my family!”

Bushra Al Ali, Emirati from Ras Al Khaimah, took part in the walkathon with her friends who also came with her from Ras Al Khaimah. “I’m already registered in the weightloss challenge with RAK hospital so I came here to exercise,” she said.

Egyptian resident, Nouran Hassan, said that she wanted to experience a new challenge as she never participated in a walkathon in the past. Her friend Niveen Ezzeddin, also from Egypt, said that she is trying to be as healthy as she can. “We spend nearly 9 hours sitting in the office. It’s really not good for our back and our body. If there’s a chance to move, I take it, especially with the sun up we’re getting our dose of Vitamin D too!” she said.

