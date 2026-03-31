'Blackmail will not succeed': 7 powerful things UAE minister said on Iran at Arab League

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Amid continued Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, an Emirati official has set out a firm and detailed position at the Arab League.

Minister of State Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar addressed issues ranging from deterrence and accountability to threats against critical infrastructure and global shipping routes.

He warned that the region is facing sustained daily attacks involving missiles and drones targeting civilian infrastructure and vital facilities, describing them as a blatant violation of international law and a direct threat to regional and global security.

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Here are the key takeaways from his remarks:

1. ‘Impossible to coexist with Iran’s current behaviour’

“It has become impossible to coexist with the Iranian regime given its current behaviour and approach towards the countries of the region, which requires addressing the Iranian threat, including its nuclear programme, ballistic missile and drone programmes, and threats to trade routes and freedom of navigation.”

2. ‘Holding Iran accountable is essential for deterrence.'

“Holding Iran accountable and making it bear the consequences of its aggression is essential to prevent it from repeating these acts and to deter it from committing any further aggression against countries in the region.”

3. 'Attempts of blackmail will not succeed.'

"Iran's attempts to blackmail countries in the region are unacceptable and must be confronted, and they will not succeed.”

4. UAE stance on defence and restraint

“The UAE has dealt with terrorist attacks with the highest levels of restraint. However, it will not hesitate to protect its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, and we reserve our full and inherent right to self-defence in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.”

5. ‘Aggression is unlawful and a threat to peace.'

“The Iranian aggression against our countries is unlawful and unjustified. It constitutes a blatant violation of sovereignty and international law and a serious threat to regional and international peace and security.”

6. ‘Threat to global trade and energy security’

"Iran's actions to block the Strait of Hormuz and threaten freedom of navigation represent a serious violation of international law and a grave threat to global trade, energy security, and the international economy.”

7. Tribute to martyrs

“We remember with utmost respect the souls of our martyrs from the Armed Forces and civilians who lost their lives as a result of this aggression. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten, and their memory remains a guiding light for protecting our nation.”

Taken together, the UAE minister has set out a hardening Arab security message, warning that the scale and persistence of attacks are redrawing the region’s red lines and stressing that freedom of navigation, state sovereignty, and civilian protection are no longer negotiable amid rising threats. Repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure and shipping routes can never be normalised.