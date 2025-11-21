Dh1 items to 90% discount: UAE's Black, White, Yellow, Green Friday Sales explained

The end of the year in the UAE is the best time for residents and tourists alike — cooler temperatures, outdoor activities, parks and tourist destinations opening up, but above all, its the massive sales that light up the city.

From Dubai Shopping Festival to the Black, White, Yellow and Green Friday Sales, these promotions, offering up to 90% discounts, give shoppers a chance to get the best products at the lowest prices ahead of the festive season and the new year.

With November coming to an end, the sale frenzy begins on all types of products, ranging from homeware, groceries to electronics, beauty and fashion, on both online retail platforms and in stores.

If you ever got confused about the similar sounding sales or want to be updated on the offers and dates, here's a simple guide to the biggest promotions being offered this year.

Yellow Friday Sale

The highly-anticipated Yellow Friday Sale is here! The sale's name, deriving from Noon's vibrant yellow symbol, is the online shopping platform's biggest offer of the year, overlapping with Black, White and Green sales across the country.

Date: November 20-30

Discounts: Up to 80% off on products

Items on sale:

Home services: There is an up to 50% off on home services like part-time cleaners, babysitter/all-in-one helper, massages, salon and beauty services for men and women, home repairs, AC maintenance, painters and curtains, deep cleaning and pest control and installing smart locks.

Skincare: Up to 30% off or more.

Health and nutrition: Up to 70% off

Hair care: 30%-70% off

Grocery items from just Dh1

Home and kitchen products: Up to 70% off

Kitchen dining products: Under Dh199 offers

Electronics: Up to 60% off

Mobiles: Up to 50% off

Laptops and desktops: Extra 10% off

Beauty: 30%-70% off along with a separate section for items under Dh49.

Women's fashion: 40%-80% off

Men's fashion: 40%-80% off

Home appliances: Up to 60% off

Headphones: Up to 50% off

Watches: Up to 70% off

Backpacks: Up to 80% off

Luggage-related items: Up to 80% off

Footwear: Up to 80% off

Cameras: Extra Dh250 off

Gaming: Extra 75% off

Men's care products: Up to 60% off

Personal care items: 30%-70% off

Eyewear: Up to 70% off

Sports and fitness products: Up to 60% off

Fragrances under Dh99

Baby care: Up to 80% off

Stationary items from Dh2

Toys: Up to 60% off

Furniture: Up to 70% off

Home improvement items: Minimum 50% off

Mobile accessories: From Dh20

Computer accessories: From Dh19

Kids fashion products: 40%-80% off

Pet store: From Dh1

Books: Up to 70% off

Music products: Up to 70% off

Automotive products: Up to 70% off

Jewellery from Dh9

Traditional wear from Dh29

Bath and bedding from Dh19

Snack and chips from Dh1

Beverages from Dh1

Laundry and dishwashing items from Dh1

Home decor: Up to 60% off

Back Friday Sale

The Black Friday Sale, originating from the US, had made its way to the region, offering massive discounts to shoppers, on online as well as in-store products.

The sale begins during the last week of November after the Thanksgiving holiday in the US, just in time for Christmas and New Year season. In the UAE, this time is also synonymous to pleasant weather, school holidays and more tourists flocking to the country to live their wildest shopping dreams.

One of the most anticipated events of the year, residents and visitors can avail great deals on a range of products, varying from fashion, electronics, and home appliances to beauty and much more.

Why is it called Black Friday?

The name 'Black Friday' originated from the Philadelphia Police Department, which decided to give it the name due to the heavy traffic on the day as shoppers headed to stores.

Another reason why it was named so is related to blank ink being used to indicate positive earnings and profits in the US by accountants and financial experts. Since the sale offers a boom for retailers and business owners, the term was created as such. On the other hand, to indicate losses, financial experts use red ink to update their books.

Date: November 28, 2025. This sale usually ends at the end of November or first week of December, depending on the retail outlet and platform.

Discounts: Discounts during this time can reach up to 90%.

White Friday Sale

The White Friday Sale, which may often be confused as a sale separate to the Black Friday Sale, is actually the same thing! — just the Middle Eastern version of the American one.

So how did it come to be named so? Well, Friday is considered an auspicious day in the region due to religious purposes. Back in 2014, the concept was introduced to the Arab world as the day represents a day of worship, as well as a time for families and friends to come together.

Date: November 28, 2025, the same as Black Friday Sale deals.

Discounts: Discounts during this time can reach up to 90%.

Products on offer during Black and White Friday Sales:

Mobile phones and accessories: Latest as well as older models of dominating brands of phones are often on sale during this time. The accessories include cases, screen protectors, chargers, headphones, wireless and wired earphones, speakers, smartwatches, fitness trackers, and more.

Electronics: From office to school needs to personal lifestyle gadgets, discounts on electronics range from tablets, televisions, game consoles, digital cameras, photography accessories, smartwatches, wearable devices, speakers, headphones, printers, scanners, and more.

Home appliances and decorative items: Just moved to a new house? The sale is the perfect time to deck your place up with items like stoves, ovens, electric grills, microwaves, blenders, coffee makers, cooking utensils, baking tools, refrigerators, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, and more.

Clothes, shoes, and accessories: Want to dress for the weather? Discounts on clothing includes shirts, pants, suits, jackets, sportswear, and shoes. There are also offers on sunglasses, purses and bags, jewellery, scarves, hats and beanies, and everything fashion.

Beauty and skincare products: For skincare fanatics, be it K-beauty or American drugstore goodies, there are offers on a wide range of products, for both men and women, in addition to makeup items that cover your entire routine.

Baby supplies: From toys to diapers, this sale offers massive discounts on products for babies' every day maintenance and care.

Perfumes: From Arabian to global brands and floral notes to strong Oud and musk scents — there is a fragrance for everyone.

Brand to watch out for:

Online platforms

Amazon

Noon

Namshi

Sharaf DG

Centrepoint (Big Friday Sale)

Lulu (Super Friday)

Ounass

Electronic outlets, brands and online platforms

Sharaf DG

Apple

Samsung

Sony

Jumbo Electronics

Canon, HP, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft

Nvidia (for gaming rigs)

Philips

Dyson

Clothing

Nike

Sun & Sand Sports

Adidas (White Friday Sale)

Luxury outlets like Farfetch and Ounass offer sales on designer items from brands such as Gucci, Prada, Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga.

American Eagle

GAP

H&M

New Look

Reebok

SHEIN

Styli

Zara

Beauty and Skincare

Sephora UAE has a beauty sale with brands like Huda Beauty, Clinique, Lancôme, and Estee Lauder.

Watsons

FACES

Azadea

Armani Beauty

Home furnishing

Danube Home

Sharaf DG

Home Centre

Jysk

Pottery Barn

West Elm

Bloomingdale

Groceries and home essentials

Carrefour UAE

Amazon

Green Friday Sale

Ever heard of the Green Friday Sale? Originally started by e& in 2019, the sale is offered by some brands across the UAE, including products that are more eco-friendly, like e-scooters and bikes, vegan and environment-friendly items.

Date: These sales usually start around late November and run through early December.

Major brands offering discounts:

Rafplay

Rituals

Aster

e&