BIT Summit, IgKnightED partner with Venture Builders Collective to empower fintech founders

The Banking Innovation & Technology (BIT) Summit, the GCC’s flagship platform for financial transformation, announced today that its dedicated startup pitch track — IgKnightED — has entered into a strategic partnership with Venture Builders Collective (VBC). This collaboration will accelerate fintech innovation by connecting high-potential founders with world-class investors, mentors, and venture scaling expertise.

Now in its fourth edition, the BIT Summit has firmly established itself as the leading regional forum convening regulators, global banks, investors, and fintech disruptors under the banner of KT Events. With IgKnightED powering Day 3, the spotlight sharpens on early-stage innovation, offering selected founders the chance to pitch to an elite jury of VCs, family offices, and corporate funds representing four continents.

Venture Builders Collective, co-founded by entrepreneur and investor Sidd Gandhi, has built one of the region’s most respected venture ecosystems. Over the past several years, VBC has supported hundreds of founders and growth-stage ventures across fintech, SaaS, and emerging technologies, working closely with CXOs, institutional investors, and accelerators.

By aligning with IgKnightED, VBC will co-create thematic venture showcases, curated investor-founder engagements, and mentorship tracks tailored to the fintech space. The partnership also brings credibility and connectivity that will extend beyond the event itself, anchoring long-term ecosystem growth.

“IgKnightED was designed to give fintech founders both visibility and access all around — the two things that matter most at an early stage. Partnering with Khaleej Times and VBC delivers that vision, curating a platform where ideas meet capital and global amplification,” said Riddhima Bahl, Co-Founder, IgKnightED.

“We are at an inflection point: GenAI is redefining industries, and fintech is one of the first to be reshaped. Founders who execute smartly in this wave will generate extraordinary value for both investors and themselves. Our collaboration with IgKnightED ensures they have the right platform to thrive,” added Sidd Gandhi, Managing Partner, Venture Builders Collective.

Together, BIT Summit, IgKnightED, and VBC will cement the UAE’s position as a global fintech hub — bridging the gap between bold founders and the capital, partnerships, and scale pathways they need to succeed.