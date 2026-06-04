Dh20 million Big Ticket winner plans to help injured friend in coma for 3 months

After becoming Dh20 million richer, Bahrain-based Indian expat Krishnakumar Syamala Ravindran was not thinking about luxury purchases or retirement plans. The winner of Big Ticket Abu Dhabi's June grand prize said his first priority is helping a longtime friend who has been in a coma for three months after suffering a serious head injury.

Ravindran hopes to use part of the prize money to bring his friend back to India for further treatment.

The friend, originally from Karnataka, has been in a coma since sustaining injuries after falling down a staircase in Bahrain. According to Ravindran, the two have known each other for nearly eight years and have remained close friends throughout that time.

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“He is still in a medical centre in Bahrain. Its been three months now,” Ravindran told Khaleej Times. “I haven't thought about buying anything for myself yet. My first thought was about him.”

The Bahrain resident said watching his friend's condition over the past few months has been emotionally difficult. While doctors continue to care for him, the uncertainty surrounding his recovery has weighed heavily on those closest to him.

Now, with an unexpected Dh20 million windfall, Ravindran hopes he can do something he could not have imagined just days ago, bring his friend back home to India and help ensure he receives the treatment and support he needs near his family. “I want to take him to India and give him proper treatment,” he said.

The life-changing win came during Big Ticket Abu Dhabi's June live draw, where Ravindran's ticket number 339729 was selected for the Dh20 million grand prize.

'Completely surprised'

The organisers were unable to reach him when they first tried to share the news during the live draw. “Yes they attempted to call me on my Bahrain number, but the phone was switched off. I am in the UAE now and the number is not on roaming,” said Ravindran.

The good news reached him through WhatsApp on his Indian number. Ravindran had travelled to Abu Dhabi with his family on May 27 and purchased the winning ticket during the visit.

Even after learning he had become a multimillionaire overnight, he said the news had not fully sunk in. “I have not planned anything yet. I am completely surprised.”

Ravindran said that he has been participating regularly since 2019, purchasing two or three tickets almost every month in the hope that one day luck would be on his side. “I have been purchasing 2 to 3 tickets every month. Sometimes, my friends and colleagues take part and at times I participate alone,” said Ravindran.

However, this time, he bought the winning ticket together with his sister, meaning the prize money will be shared equally between them.

Despite the massive jackpot, Ravindran's thoughts remain fixed on the friend he has watched battle for life over the past three months.