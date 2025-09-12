Big Ticket: Dh600,000 won by 6 expats from Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Jordan

Six winners from Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka and Jordan each took home Dh100,000 in Big Ticket's Series 278, bringing the total prize to Dh600,000. This marks yet another exciting milestone in Big Ticket’s long-standing tradition of turning dreams into reality.

Some of the winners got lucky for the first time after purchasing tickets for years, and will be sharing the prize money with a group of friends, while others are hoping to win the grand prize.

Mohammad Rashed

A 49-year-old Bangladeshi national working in the cleaning department has been living in Dubai for the past 19 years, while his family remains back home. He started purchasing Big Ticket four years ago with a group of 10 friends, pooling together to buy tickets every month.

“I first discovered Big Ticket on TikTok. My friends and I would watch the videos and decided to try our luck as well. Since then, we’ve been purchasing tickets every month for the past four years. When I received the winning call, I was overjoyed. I always believed that one day my turn would come," he said.

“With the prize money, I plan to split it with my group. As for my share, I haven’t decided yet, but some will go to my family back home, and I will also use part of it to pay off my loans. My friends and I have already purchased our next ticket and are eagerly waiting for the upcoming draw. I encourage everyone to participate in Big Ticket," Rashed added.

Jujethan Juje

After years of buying Big Ticket together, Jujethan Juje and his group of 10 colleagues finally won. While Jujethan is currently on vacation, his colleague Aneesh Amal Jacob shared the excitement on behalf of the group.

Amal, a 37-year-old production assistant from India, has been living in Dubai for the past 16 years while his family remains back home. He and his colleagues have been purchasing Big Ticket for over a decade, often without expecting much.

“We never really thought we’d win,” Amal admitted. “We’ve been buying tickets every month for the last 10 years, and luck had never come our way.”

The winning moment came as a complete surprise. “I was casually browsing the internet to see who had won, and suddenly I saw my colleague’s name on the screen. I immediately called everyone and it was one of the happiest moments of our lives. We are all absolutely thrilled.”

The team plans to share the prize among themselves, and Amal says he will send his share back home to support his family. His message to fellow players is simple: “When the time is right, luck will find you. Keep trying, and never give up.”

Nasser El Farouki

Nasser, originally from Jordan and now residing in Dubai, took part in the Big Ticket bundle promotion, and it was a free ticket that brought him this win. His winning ticket number was 278-202912.

He shared that he has been purchasing Big Ticket for some time but had never won before. Slowly losing hope, he was on the verge of stopping —until he received the winning email.

“I’m extremely happy with this win and plan to put the prize to good use,” Nasser said. “This win has motivated me to continue playing, and now my eyes are set on the grand prize!”

Nikhil Raj Natarajan

Nikhil purchased his winning ticket on August 28, 2025, with ticket number 278-141650. He took part in the ticket bundle promotion, and it was the free ticket that brought him this win. He was overjoyed when he discovered that this ticket had made him a winner.

Muhamed Faizal Vembala

Muhamed purchased his winning ticket on August 19, 2025, with ticket number 278-033741. He was overjoyed when he discovered that he had won this month.

Ranjit Kumar Nair

Ranjit purchased his winning ticket on August 12, 2025, with ticket number 278-253573. He was overjoyed when he discovered that this ticket had made him a winner.

One lucky winner will walk away with the Dh20 million grand prize during the live draw on October 3. In addition, four consolation winners will each receive Dh50,000 on the same day.

To keep the momentum going, weekly draws are taking place throughout September, with four winners selected every week to take home Dh50,000 each.

Customers who purchase two or more tickets in a single transaction before September 24 will also be entered into The Big Win Contest, where four names will be announced on October 1 and invited to the live draw to compete for guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh50,000 to Dh150,000.

For car enthusiasts, this month’s Dream Car prize is the stylish Range Rover Velar, with the draw taking place on October 3, followed by the Nissan Patrol in November.