'Couldn't believe my luck': 4 expats win 24-karat gold bar each with Big Ticket

More lucky participants have walked away with gold bars in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle. Following the win, the four winners talked about their dreams and how the prize will bring them closer to making their wishes come true.

The Gulf expats, all from India, won a 200-gram, 24-karat gold bar each in third weekly e-draw in October. The fourth and last e-draw for this month is scheduled on Sunday, November 1, for tickets purchased from October 22 to 31. The draw will be aired live on the Big Ticket YouTube channel and website at 7.30pm.

The four Indian winners of the e-draw encouraged others to participate in Big Ticket, reminding them to keep trying their luck. “Never lose hope. One day, you might just get lucky!”, one winner shared.

Here's a look at the winners and how they received the news of the big win:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Long-time resident strikes gold

Jijoy Viswan, a 51-year-old expat from Kerala, was surprised when the Big Ticket team contacted him with the news as he was completely unaware of the e-draw. He quickly visited the Big Ticket website to double check the win, and his day turned into an unforgettable one.

Viswan, who bought the winning ticket as part of five to ten people, said he plans to share the winnings with his group, save the remaining amount, and use it to support his wife and children, who reside in India.

The expat, who has called Sharjah home since 2007 and works in the contracting industry, has been purchasing tickets every month.

Office boy finally makes it

A 45-year-old Indian expat who works as an office boy has finally made it and won with Big Ticket after four months of participating regularly in the raffle with a group of friends. The winner, Aruna Krishnappa kidiyoor, has been living in Bahrain for the past 23 years.

While he has yet to decide how he will use his share of the prize, Aruna is still taking in the news and the excitement of a win he never expected.

Luck smiles for Sharjah resident

Manisha Harshal Kasat, a 30-year-old freelancer, used to participate in Big Ticket for the past three years, purchasing tickets every month and occasionally joining others. This time, she decided to try her luck on her own and she won.

Originally from Mumbai, India, Manisha has been living in Sharjah for over a decade. Sharing her reaction to the news, she described feeling a mix of emotions and happiness when she received the winning call.

Regarding her future plans, Manisha said she has yet to decide how she will spend the prize money.

Dubai resident for 1 year wins

Sadathulla Sharief has only been living in Dubai for the past year and his journey with Big Ticket started at the airport, where he first came across the draw.

Since then, the 51-year-old civil engineer from Bangalore has continued to participate, purchasing tickets both in-store and online whenever he decides to try his luck.

For Sadathulla, the news of his win came as a welcome surprise. “I was extremely excited when I received the news. I honestly couldn’t believe my luck. It was such a wonderful surprise!” he shared. Like Manisha, he has not decided yet on what to do with the prize.

Next grand prize draw

A Dh25 million grand prize will be up for grabs during the live draw on November 3. Five consolation prize winners will be announced that day, each receiving a 200-gram, 24-karat gold bar.

Those who purchase at least one Big Ticket during October will have the chance to be selected as one of three Big Spin participants in the live draw on November 3. Those selected will go on to take part in the Big Spin on December 3, where each could win up to Dh1 million.

The November 3 live show will see picking a winner of a Range Rover Velar, while and the Nissan Patrol on December 3.