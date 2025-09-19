'Unforgettable moment': 4 Indian, Filipino expats win Dh50,000 each in Big Ticket

The Big Ticket has announced four new winners from India and the Phillipines in its second weekly draw in September, with each of them bagging Dh50,000.

Among those who won is Ryan Napili Mendones, a 43-year-old structural inspector from the Philippines, who has been living in Dubai for the past two years while his family remains back home.

Mendones has purchased his winning ticket at the Abu Dhabi International Airport Store. He first heard about Big Ticket from his colleagues just two months ago and began buying tickets as part of a group of 10.

“I was tense when I first received the call, but then the excitement and happiness started to sink in," he said.

To comment on how he will spend the money, he said: "I plan to share the prize with my colleagues, and while I’m still unsure what I’ll do with my portion, I know I’ll continue purchasing from Big Ticket."

From India, another winner emerged: Edwin Babu, a 34-year-old CX Analyst from Kerala who grew up in the UAE and completed his schooling here, and now lives in Sharjah with his wife.

He began purchasing Big Ticket a few months ago, with a group of six colleagues. “Everyone around me was purchasing from Big Ticket, so I also decided to join in, but only every alternate month with my group," he said.

"When I received the winning call, I was genuinely surprised because I never expected it to happen, it was an unforgettable moment for me,” he shared.

He stated that he plans to split the money with his colleagues and give a part of his share to charity. "I strongly believe that when you give back, you receive in return," he said.

Alimon Cheruvara is another Indian winner in the weekly draw. He bought his ticket, with number 279-055105, online.

Jyothi John is another Indian who was among the lucky four winners. She also purchased her winning ticket, with number 279-153438, online.

Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket continues to offer exciting opportunities this September. On October 3, one lucky participant will win the Dh20 million grand prize during the live draw. Additionally, four consolation winners will each receive Dh50,000. Weekly draws continue throughout the month, offering four winners Dh50,000 each week.

For those purchasing multiple tickets, customers who buy two or more tickets in a single transaction before September 24 will automatically be entered into The Big Win Contest. Four names will be announced on 1st October, giving them the chance to compete for guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh50,000 to Dh150,000 during the live draw.

Car enthusiasts are also in for a treat this month. The Dream Car prize for October is the stylish Range Rover Velar, followed by the iconic Nissan Patrol in November. To sweeten the offerings, Big Ticket stores are running special ticket bundle promotions throughout September, including buy 2 tickets, get 2 free for Big Ticket entries and buy 2 tickets, get 3 free for Dream Car entries.