Bangladeshi, Indian, Palestinian, Syrian expats take home Dh560,000 in Big Ticket cash prizes

Four winners have taken home a combined cash prize of Dh560,000 in jBig Ticket's Big Win contest, it was announced on Tuesday.

The winners — all UAE resident expats — have won varying amounts of money in Big Ticket's Series 285 contest.

Mohamed Al Moustafa, a Syrian national born and raised in Dubai, has been participating in Big Ticket for the past eight years, consistently trying his luck. This time he took home Dh120,000, recalling the moment he said, “At first, I thought the whole thing was a scam. But once I went there for the live draw, I was very happy, and it was a great experience. With the cash prize I plan on getting a small food truck.”

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Mohamed added, “I will 100 per cent continue participating in Big Ticket and try for even bigger wins.”

Suhel Miah, a resident; of Abu Dhabi has been working at a steel company for the past four years while his family remains back home. Over the last three months, Suhel has been participating in the draw as part of a group of 20 people who purchase tickets together each month, this time around he bagged Dh140,000.

The 35-year-old Bangladeshi national said, “We were all shocked and overjoyed when we heard the news, it still doesn’t feel real.” He added that they have not yet made plans for the prize money but intend to put it to good use through investments.

Mahmoud Zaroub, who was born and raised in Dubai, where he continues to live with his family. After participating consistently for the past three years, he finally bagged Dh150,000.

Speaking about his approach, Mahmoud shared, “I’ve been purchasing tickets every month on my own for the past three years. I don’t follow any specific pattern when selecting my tickets; it’s completely random. I usually just close my eyes and pick one.”

Talking about the winning moment, he added, “When I received the first call, I thought it was a scam. When they called again, I even asked if they were joking. The team laughed and said, ‘No, boss, you’ve won.’ It was genuinely a great experience, and I really enjoyed being part of the contest.”

Mahmoud shared that he plans to use the cash prize to purchase a car and will continue his participation in Big Ticket.

Ganesh Venkata has been living in the UAE since 2005 with his family. He was unable to attend the Big Win Contest in person as he had to travel back home for medical treatment. He nominated his friend, Rijo Thomas, to attend and play on his behalf, who helped him bag Dh150,000.

Speaking about his journey, the 62-year-old business owner shared, “I’ve been living in the UAE for many years, so I was naturally aware of Big Ticket. I’ve been purchasing tickets on my own for nearly 10 years, almost every month. Sometimes I use a combination of my wife’s birth date and year when selecting tickets, while other times I choose them at random, this winning ticket was selected randomly.”

He added, “Unfortunately, I had to travel back home for a medical treatment, but I’m now recovering well. While I couldn’t participate in the contest in person, I’m still very happy and grateful for the win. I plan to continue taking part until I win the grand prize and would encourage others to keep trying as well, I’m sure you’ll win someday.”

Big Ticket is raising the stakes this April, transforming the month into the ‘Month of Millionaires’ with six guaranteed millionaires set to be announced. Leading the promotion is a grand prize of Dh25 million, offering one participant the opportunity to secure the grand win during the live draw on May 3. On the same night, five winners will each receive Dh1 million in consolation prizes, bringing the total number of guaranteed millionaires this month to six.

Big Ticket will continue its weekly e-draws, where four winners will each receive Dh25,000. The draws will be streamed live at 11am on the Big Ticket YouTube channel, allowing participants to follow the action in real time.