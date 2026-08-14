Bangladeshi expat in UAE wins Dh100,000 with Big Ticket entry chosen by mum, daughters

Five expats from Bangladesh and India are each Dh100,000 richer after landing consolation prizes in Big Ticket’s Series 289 draw, taking the total prize money won by the five participants to Dh500,000.

For some, it was the result of years of buying tickets with friends. For others, the winning entry was chosen at random. But for all five, the winning call brought a first-ever Big Ticket prize and plans to put the money towards family, savings, and everyday life.

A ticket chosen by his mother and daughters

For 33-year-old technician Sarath Sasidharan, the win had a particularly personal touch. Sarath, who has lived in the UAE since 2007, was introduced to Big Ticket by his colleagues. Over the years, he has participated both individually and with groups.

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His first win came after his mother and daughters chose the ticket for him.

Sarath plans to put his share of the prize money towards his health and looks forward to participating in future draws. For him, Big Ticket is an initiative that has helped many people dream again. He shared a simple message with fellow participants: “Thank God and keep trying.”

'I still can't believe it'

For 38-year-old Bangladeshi manager Arifuzzaman Shuvo, the win came after two years of trying his luck.

Arifuzzaman, who has lived in Ajman for 17 years while his family remains in Bangladesh, buys a ticket almost every month as part of a group of 10 friends.

“I was speechless and very happy when I got the winning call,” he shared. “I still can’t believe it, but I’m very happy to have won.”

He has no immediate plans to spend the Dh100,000, choosing instead to save the money for the future. He also plans to keep participating in Big Ticket.

Sharing a message of encouragement with fellow participants, Arifuzzaman said, “Everyone needs to buy Big Ticket because it provides hope for the future. Thank you to the Big Ticket team.”

Random number brings the first win

For 28-year-old Akhil Chandran R P from Kerala, the winning number was picked at random by one of his friends.

Akhil, who works in sales and customer service and has lived in the UAE for five years, has been taking part in Big Ticket with friends for the past seven years.

He plans to put his share into savings and is already looking forward to buying another ticket for next month’s draw.

“Always buy a ticket, you don’t know when your luck will come. One day you will also get lucky like us,” he said.

'Your day will come'

For 44-year-old school watchman Saidalavi Kariodan Varichalil, the winning call was just as unexpected.

Originally from Kerala, Saidalavi has spent 17 years in the UAE and has been buying Big Ticket entries with friends for the past four years.

His winning ticket had been randomly selected by his friend Anub, making the Dh100,000 prize their first Big Ticket win together.

Saidalavi plans to send his share of the winnings to his family in India. He has also already bought another ticket for the next draw.

Sharing a message with fellow participants, he said, “Keep hoping! Your day will come.”

Win after 4 years

Sabuj Md Delowar Munshi, 32, discovered Big Ticket through social media and has been participating for four years.

The Bangladeshi, who has lived in the UAE for seven and a half years, was delighted to learn that his latest entry had earned him his first-ever win. He plans to use the Dh100,000 towards his daily expenses and life in the UAE.

For Sabuj, the win shows how an entry that seems like a routine purchase can turn into an unexpected life-changing moment.

More prizes up for grabs in August

The five winners are among a bigger line-up of prizes on offer through Big Ticket this month, with 26 winners set to take home cash prizes, luxury cars and chances to compete for up to Dh1 million through The Big Spin.

The biggest prize will be revealed during the live draw on September 3, when one participant will win Dh15 million. Five more winners will each receive Dh100,000 on the same evening.

Four weekly E-draws will also award Dh25,000 each. The remaining August E-draws will take place on August 20, August 27 and September 1, with winning names revealed live on Big Ticket’s YouTube channel at 7.30pm.

There are also three chances to enter The Big Spin. Everyone who buys a Big Ticket during August will be automatically entered, with three participants selected during the September 3 live draw. They will then compete in The Big Spin on October 3 for the chance to win up to Dh1 million.

Those dreaming of a new car also have two opportunities ahead. The Land Rover Defender winner will be announced on September 3, followed by the Nissan Patrol draw on October 3.

Tickets are available through Big Ticket’s website and at retail locations across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Abu Dhabi: Zayed International Airport, Mohamed Bin Zayed City, Morafiq Mussafah, Mina Zayed Port Morafiq, and Morafiq Madinat Zayed.

Al Ain: Al Ain Airport and Morafiq City Check-In in Al Ain.

Morafiq stores are open daily from 10am to 10pm.

August E-draw schedule