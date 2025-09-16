UAE: 4 Indian, Bangladeshi expats win Dh50,000 each in Big Ticket weekly draw

Abu Dhabi Big Ticket has announced four lucky winners from Bangladesh and India in its first weekly e-draw of September; each winner walked away with Dh50,000.

Among the winners is Biju Jose from India, who purchased a ticket online on September 4, 2025. His ticket, number 279-233376, secured him a share of the prize, bringing immense joy and excitement.

From Bangladesh, Mohammed Mamunur Rahman Nasor Ullah, a 53-year-old plasterer living in Dubai for the past 28 years, has been a loyal Big Ticket participant for the last three years. His win came as a complete surprise, leaving him elated. Mohammed plans to continue participating in Big Ticket draws, appreciating the opportunity to turn dreams into reality.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Abhilash Kunjappy, a 36-year-old expat from Kerala working in Abu Dhabi, also struck luck this week. Abhilash, who participates alongside a group of ten colleagues, shared that their collective strategy paid off, and they plan to continue pooling tickets together. The win, he noted, is shared among the group, reflecting the camaraderie and team spirit of regular participants.

Another winner, Jibin Peter, a 34-year-old electrician from Kerala living in Abu Dhabi for 12 years, also emerged victorious after purchasing tickets monthly for six months as part of a group of 20. Interestingly, it was a free ticket from the “buy 2 get 2 free” bundle that ultimately secured his prize. Jibin expressed his surprise and excitement, highlighting the popularity of group participation and bundle offers in increasing chances of winning.

Big Ticket continues to offer exciting opportunities this September. On October 3, one lucky participant will win the Dh20 million grand prize during the live draw. Additionally, four consolation winners will each receive Dh50,000. Weekly draws continue throughout the month, offering four winners Dh50,000 each week.

For those purchasing multiple tickets, customers who buy two or more tickets in a single transaction before September 24 will automatically be entered into The Big Win Contest. Four names will be announced on 1st October, giving them the chance to compete for guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh50,000 to Dh150,000 during the live draw.

Car enthusiasts are also in for a treat this month. The Dream Car prize for October is the stylish Range Rover Velar, followed by the iconic Nissan Patrol in November. To sweeten the offerings, Big Ticket stores are running special ticket bundle promotions throughout September, including buy 2 tickets, get 2 free for Big Ticket entries and buy 2 tickets, get 3 free for Dream Car entries.