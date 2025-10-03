UAE: Bangladeshi expat wins Dh20 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

A new millionaire has been named after a Bangladeshi expat won the Dh20 million grand prize in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi’s September draw, held in the capital on Friday, October 3.

The winning ticket, number 035350, was purchased by Harun Sarder Nur Nobi Sarder, a 44-year-old Bangladeshi private taxi driver who is living in Sharjah, on September 14.

When the show's two popular hosts, Richard and Bouchra, called Harun on the golden phone to deliver the life-changing news during the live draw, Harun sounded overwhelmed with surprise.

Upon receiving the news, the lucky winner, who will share the big win with 10 other people who participated in buying the ticket, could not say much except: "Ok, ok".

Harun, who has been living in the UAE since 2009, has called Abu Dhabi home for the past 15 years. With his family back in Bangladesh, he has been purchasing Big Ticket every month, never giving up on his dream of winning.

Other winners

Beside declaring Harun the latest Big Ticket millionaire, four participants won Dh50,000 each.

Among them was Shihab Umair who is living in India and Siddiq Pamblath, an Indian expat living in Dubai. Luck has also struck for Ali Hussein Ali, a Bangladeshi expat living in Abu Dhabi and Adel Mohammed, a Pakistani expat living between Dubai and Sharjah.

As for the Big Win Contest (Spin the Wheel), four expats have tried their luck in attempts to grab the Dh150,000 prize.

Riyas, an expat living in Qatar, was chosen to try his luck in the contest but could not make it to Abu Dhabi for personal reasons. So, he nominated his friend, Ashiq Mottam, who was a part of 20 people who participated with him in buying the ticket to go in person and spin the wheel. In a message he delivered before the spin, Riyas said: "I am confident he will get the Dh150,000". And Ashiq was lucky enough tonight to make his friend's wishes come true and claim the Dh150,000.

A Keralite Indian called Susan Robert was the only female winner during today's draw. Before spinning, Susan spoke of her dream to invest in her son's education and to travel overseas, especially to Japan. She ended up winning a massive Dh110,000 and called upon all women watching to participate in Big Ticket and "buy more tickets, ladies".

Alimuddin Sonja, an expat living in Abu Dhabi also won Dh85,000 and plans to split the money with 10 co-participants. The fourth winner in the Spin the Wheel contest was Jazrulislam Fakir Ahmed, who is from Bangladesh and lives in Al Ain. He will also share the prize with 10 people.

Mohammed Saiful Islam Ahamad Nabi, another Bangladesh lucky expat living in Sharjah, also won a Range Rover Velar in the October 3 draw with ticket number 022118.

The Big Ticket raffle has recently announced that October's promotions will include a Dh25 million grand prize, awaiting the lucky winner who will take it home during the November 3 live draw.

In addition to the grand prize, five winners every week will each take home 250 grams of 24-karat gold bars.