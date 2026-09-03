Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket announces Dh20 million grand prize in September

Big Ticket has announced a grand prize of Dh20 million for the month of September, giving players a chance to luck out while also offering a line-up of cash prices.

Meanwhile, during the last weekly e-draw of August, four participants won a total prize of Dh100,000, with each winning Dh25,000.

Among the winners, two are based outside the UAE, while two reside in the country.

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Based in Chennai, India, 48-year-old Karthikeyan Dakshinamurthy won the Dh25,000 prize after discovering the draw during his travels between India and the US, where he would stop in Abu Dhabi for transit.

He then began purchasing tickets online from India through the Big Ticket website for the past 16 months.

Karthikeyan's winning ticket was purchased individually, and when he received the call, he initially thought it was a scam. He does not have any immediate plans for the prize but intends to put the money towards something productive.

“Keep trying your luck. You never know when your luck will strike.”

Meanwhile, Saeed Salim Mohamed Alkindi Alshamsi, an Emirati living in the UAE, was shocked to discover that the ticket he had purchase had turned into a winning one.

Another winner hailing from India, Bhoomeshwar Chintapandu, bought his winning ticket online and was overjoyed with the news.

The final winner, 33-year-old Ghufran Javed, a Pakistani expat living in Dubai since 10 years, won with just his second ticket.

Ghufran, who works as a real estate broker, used to regularly watch the draws before, but never bought a ticket. His winning ticket came on his second purchase, which he bought as part of a group of six friends and selected randomly.

He initially missed the winning call, but shortly afterwards received an email informing him of the news. “When I saw the email, I immediately went on YouTube to reconfirm the result. Once I realised we had actually won, I felt so happy. It was only my second time buying a ticket, so I really didn’t expect it.”

The cash prize will be split among Ghufran and his group of friends, and he already knows what he would like to do with part of his share. “I’ll definitely use some of it to buy more Big Ticket entries,” he shared.

Dh20 million prize in September

With September's arrival, Big Ticket is offering participants a chance to win the Dh20 million grand prize, which one winner will take home during the live draw on October 3.

Five more winners will share Dh1.95 million in consolation prizes during the same draw. One winner will receive Dh1 million, another will take home Dh500,000, a third will win Dh250,000, while two additional winners will each receive Dh100,000.

The Big Spin continues, offering three participants who will be selected during the live draw on October 3 to play the Big Spin game on November 3 and win up to Dh1 million each.

Four winners will each receive Dh25,000, giving customers something to look forward to every week throughout September. Car enthusiasts also have two standout Dream Car draws to look forward to over the coming months. A Nissan Patrol will be awarded during the October 3 draw, while a Range Rover Velar will be up for grabs on November 3.