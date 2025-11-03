UAE: Indian expat wins Dh25-million grand prize in Big Ticket draw

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has announced the winner of its October jackpot, with an Indian expat claiming a whopping Dh25 million during the live draw on Monday, November 3.

Saravanan Venkatachalam, an Indian expat living in Abu Dhabi, has won Dh25 million in the latest raffle draw, hitting the jackpot with the winning number 463221.

In addition to Saravanan’s life-changing win, four other participants also walked away with prizes. Lazar Joseph from Sharjah won Dh110,000 in Big Win, the maximum prize being Dh150,000. He plans to share his winnings among 14 people, using his share to fund his daughter’s education.

Meanwhile, Thiyagarajan Periyaswami, who has lived in Abu Dhabi for the past ten years and has been buying Big Ticket for six years, won Dh130,000. He plans to use his winnings to purchase a new car, having recently settled his family back in India.

Mohammed Elias from Al Ain won Dh150,000 and said he will share his prize money with his friends.

Ijas Yunus also struck luck in the draw and plans to divide his winnings among ten friends. With his own share, he said he will buy a gift for his wife and child.

In the Dream Car Draw, a Bangladeshi expat from Al Ain with the winning number 008475 drove away with a brand-new Nissan Patrol.

Dh25-million jackpot

Big Ticket is also offering a chance to win a Dh25-million jackpot in December. Big Ticket is making this November memorable, from a race and luxury yacht experience in Abu Dhabi to a multi-million-dirham grand prize.

Customers who purchase their Big Ticket between November 1 to 21, will automatically enter into a special E-draw for a chance to be one of 30 winners for the Race and Luxury Yacht Experience.

Each winner will receive an Dh10,000 cash prize and an all-expenses-paid getaway to Abu Dhabi to attend the race weekend at Yas Marina on December 6 and 7, with one guest. The getaway includes a three-night stay in a 5-star hotel, concert tickets for the December 6 and 7, and transportation throughout the trip. Winners residing outside the UAE will also receive round-trip flights and airport transfers within the Emirates.

During the two-day yacht event, all 30 winners will have the chance to win even more cash prizes, including a special Dh250,000 prize awarded live on the yacht on both days. The names of the 30 winners will be announced on December 1 on the Big Ticket website. These winners will also be entered into the December 3 live draw.

December 3 live draw prizes

All customers who purchase their Big Ticket anytime between November 1 to 30 will enter into the December 3 live draw, where one lucky winner will take home the grand prize of Dh25 million.

In addition to the grand prize, 10 lucky winners will also stand a chance to win Dh100,000 each in consolation prizes.

Dream car series

Alongside the race and luxury yacht experience and cash prizes, Big Ticket continues its popular Dream Car series. The Maserati Grecale will be given away during the December 3 draw, followed by a BMW 430i in the January 3 draw.

Tickets bundle promotion

Customers purchasing tickets online or at Big Ticket stores this month can enjoy special ticket bundle promotions, available throughout the month:

Big Ticket: Buy 2 tickets and get 2 free

Dream Car: Buy 2 tickets and get 2 free

This November, every Big Ticket offers more than a chance to win, it opens the door to thrilling experiences, luxury getaways, and incredible rewards.