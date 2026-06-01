How daughter's 'lucky' ticket helped Dubai expat win Dh25,000 with Big Ticket

Four winners took home a total prize of Dh100,000 in the last Big Ticket weekly e-draw of May, each winning Dh25,000.

Among them was 56-year-old Tejal Patni, a commercial film director originally from Mumbai, who has been living in Dubai with his family for the past 49 years.

Tejal credits his win to his 13-year-old daughter, who chose the winning ticket, making sure the number 13 was included for good luck. "I was asleep when the call came through and when I saw the missed calls, I never imagined it could be about a win."

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He has not made any plans for the prize money just yet, but the experience has clearly been a memorable one. His message to others is simple: try your luck and never give up.

Another winner was Anas Vazhayil, a 37-year-old salesman from Kerala who has been living in Bahrain for the past five years while his family remains back home. He first heard about Big Ticket through social media and has been participating for the last three years as part of a group of 10 friends.

“When I received the call, both I and my group were extremely happy. It was a wonderful moment for all of us.” He added that the group plans to split the cash prize among themselves and continue participating in future draws together.

Another Dubai expat who won was Jaiganesh Mohan, who works as a control room operator at Emirates Global Aluminum and has been calling Dubai home for the past ten years.

The 37-year-old, who hails from Chennai in India, first discovered the draw through a newspaper and has been participating since 2019, always alongside a group of 11 colleagues.

When it came to selecting the winning ticket, he made sure the number 11 was included, a nod to the size of his group. "I was so happy, I was completely speechless. I couldn't believe it was actually happening."

The last winner in the group was 45-year-old Thirusenthilkumar Pandiyan, a software engineer currently residing in Bangalore, India, who had previously lived in Dubai for four years before returning home.

He has been participating in Big Ticket independently for the past six years, selecting his tickets at random.

Recalling the winning moment, he shared, “When I received the call, I was incredibly happy and honestly left speechless. After participating for so many years, winning felt truly rewarding.”

June offers

In the month of June, one winner will take home the grand prize of Dh25 million during the live draw on July 3. In addition, five winners will each receive Dh1 million, as a consolation prize, giving even more customers the chance to become millionaires this summer.

Throughout the month, customers can also look forward to weekly e-draws, where four winners will each receive Dh25,000. The weekly e-draws will be streamed live on the Big Ticket YouTube channel at 11am.

Customers who purchase one ticket anytime during June will also be entered into The Big Spin. Three participants will be selected during the July 3 live draw and will go on to play the game on August 3, where each participant could win up to Dh1 million cash prize.

Big Ticket’s Dream Car promotion also continues this summer, with two luxury vehicles up for grabs. The BMW X6 will be awarded during the July 3 draw, followed by the Maserati Grecale on August 3.

Tickets are available online at Big Ticket's website or at retail locations across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.