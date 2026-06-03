Indian expat wins Dh20 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi's June live draw

Luck has struck for an Indian expat named Krishnakumar Syamala Ravindran, who won a staggering Dh20 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi's June live draw. The Bahrain resident won the grand prize, with ticket number 339729, which was bought on May 28.

Last month, a 48-year-old Indian driver named Abdul Rasheed Allipra Valappil Abdu claimed the Dh25 million grand prize in the raffle. He attended today's draw and picked the winning ticket.

During the live show, the two hosts, Bouchra and Richard, tried to reach Krishnakumar on the phone to break the good news for him but his phone was switched off.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Series 287 also saw naming winners of five consolation prizes who were all from India:

First consolation prize (Dh1 million): Kishoresh Rout, who lives in Dubai (Ticket number 307886)

Second consolation prize (Dh500,000): Jinoy Kumar, who lives in Sharjah (Ticket number 241815)

Third consolation prize (Dh250,000): Sharad Kumar Singh, who lives in Dubai (Ticket number 289717)

Fourth consolation prize (Dh100,000): Parbhuram Yadav, who lives in Sharjah (Ticket number 383380)

Fifth consolation prize (Dh100,000): Prkasan, who lives in Saudi Arabia (Ticket number 052606)

New Big Ticket game

The June live show witnessed a big announcement, as the hosts revealed that tonight's edition of the famous The Big Win game will be the final one. Starting next month, a new game called The Big Spin will be introduced, giving participants the chance to win far more than the maximum current prize of Dh150,000.

Three pariticapant in Big Ticket will get a chance to be chosen to play in the first edition of The Big Spin in July. By spinning a wheel, each one of them will get a chance to win up to Dh1 million.

The last Big Win

Four participants were chosen to play in the final take on The Big Win. After being blilnfolded, each one of them got help from someone they know to pick from balls that carry varying cash prizes.

Lovie Singh, an Indian national who lives in Bahrain, was guided by his friend to pick a ball Dh150,000. With a big smile on his face, he said that he will share it with his friends.

A Lebanese who lives in Abu Dhabi since 1968 also took part. Majed Albert got help from his wife, Hala and managed to pick the Dh150,000 ball. "I will spend it on vacation and the rest will go on buying more tickets," he said.

Abhilash Uthuman, an Indian who lives in Qatar, nominated his friend Jithin to play on his behalf since he was not able to make it to Abu Dhabi and attend the live show. Jithin was guided by his friend to pick a ball with Dh140,000.

The final contestant was Jassim Al Yasi, an Emirati national, who was helped by his son, Mohammed, to win Dh150,000. He said he will use the money to invest.

Dream car winner

Muhammed Rano Miah Miah a Bangladeshi expat, was lucky enough to win a Range Rover Velar. The Al Ain resident won the fancy car with ticket number 022391.