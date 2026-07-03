Indian participant wins Dh25 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

On Friday, July 3, luck struck in a big way as Kanika Arora became the winner of a staggering Dh25 million—the grand prize in this month’s Big Ticket Abu Dhabi live draw.

The life-changing prize went to Indian participant Kanika Arora, who holds ticket number 476107, purchased on 30 June.

The hosts Richard and Bouchra called the winner to share the exciting news, and she became very emotional on the phone, crying as she repeatedly expressed how happy she was.

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Last month, Bahrain-based Indian expat Krishnakumar Syamala Ravindran won the Dh20 million grand prize with ticket number 339729, which he purchased on May 28.

Other winners

During Friday's Series (288) draw, the winners of five consolation prizes were announced, and they were all from India with the exception of Mohamed Atik Hassan, who lives in Bangladesh.

First consolation prize (Dh1 million):

Akhil NB, Indian who lives in Sharjah (ticket number: 128811)

Second consolation prize (Dh1 million):

Mohamed Atik Hassan, a Bangladeshi who lives in Al Ain (ticket number: 359685)

Third consolation prize (Dh1 million):

Shivaprasad Ravindran, an Indian who lives in Abu Dhabi (ticket number: 216730)

Fourth consolation prize (Dh1 million):

Upendran Siju, an Indian expat who lives in Ras Al Khaimah (ticket number: 351508)

Fifth consolation prize (Dh1 million):

Lancy Pals, an Indian who lives in Bangalore (ticket number: 434420)

There was also a lucky winner of a BMW X6 ticket number 028681, Twinkle Alphinn from India, currently based in Dubai, who purchased his ticket on 28 June.

Big Spin Draw

This month, Big Ticket has also introduced a new game, the Big Spin Draw. For the first time, three participants will take part in the spin event on 3 August next month, where each contestant will have a chance to spin the wheel and win up to Dh1 million.

The three selected Big Spin contestants, chosen from July entries, are:

Contestant 051331: Osama Mahmoud from Jordan, a UAE resident, who purchased his ticket on 10 June.

Contestant 120451: Nithin Joy from India, currently living in Qatar, who purchased his ticket on 28 June.

Contestant 078720: Dinesh Kumar from India, currently based in Abu Dhabi.

All three lucky winners will take part in the very first Big Spin Draw on 3 August.