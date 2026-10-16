'Son is my lucky charm' says father after person of determination wins Big Ticket gold

Four winners from India and the Philippines have bagged a 200-gram, 24-karat gold bar each at Big Ticket’s first weekly e-draw for the month of October. Among them were two winners from India's Mumbai who are long-time residents of the UAE.

One of the winners, Mohamed Yahya Tanwar, is a person of determination. His father, a 56-year-old business owner, had bought the ticket in his son's name.

Mohamed's father has been living in the UAE for the past 40 years and currently resides in Sharjah with his family. He runs a business originally established by his own father and has been purchasing Big Ticket tickets occasionally over the past year.

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For the winning entry, Mohamed selected the number himself. “My son has been my lucky charm since the day he was born. I've always believed that he brings good fortune into my life and my business, which is why I decided to purchase the ticket under his name,” his father shared.

When the winning call came through, he initially thought it was a scam and did not answer. However, after checking the results online, he was overjoyed to discover that his son's ticket had won.

Mohamed's father shared that the share would go entirely towards his son. “This is Mohamed's ticket, so the prize money belongs to him. I want to use it for whatever he needs,” he explained. The win has also encouraged him to continue participating in Big Ticket, with hopes of securing the grand prize in the future. “If we've been lucky enough to win once, hopefully we can win again. I'll definitely keep trying my luck and aim for the grand prize.”

'None of us expected to win'

Rahul Ghadge, a 43-year-old business owner from Maharashtra, India, has been living in the UAE for the past 21 years. He regularly participates alongside a group of 28 friends, who come together every month to purchase tickets and try their luck.

For their latest entry, one of Rahul's friends selected the ticket number at random, never imagining it would bring the group a win. “Everyone in our group was really happy when we found out. None of us expected to win, so it was such a wonderful surprise,” Rahul shared. The excitement has already encouraged the group to set their sights higher, with plans to purchase two tickets every month in the hope of one day winning the grand prize.

Having undergone a kidney transplant, Rahul knows the importance of looking ahead with hope and appreciating the opportunities that come his way. The prize will be divided among the 28 friends, with Rahul planning to save his share and use some of it towards future Big Ticket entries. “We all contribute a small portion of our income to participate, and moments like this give us something to look forward to,” he explained. Encouraging others to try their luck, Rahul added, “I believe Big Ticket can really help people get closer to achieving their dreams. You never know when your chance might come.”

Shock turns into joy

Originally from Kerala, India, Shibin Baby has been living in Dubai for the past three years. A Big Ticket participant for the past year, he purchased his winning ticket, number 085045, individually and was left in complete disbelief when Richard called to share the exciting news. Unsure whether he had actually won, Shibin quickly tuned in to Big Ticket’s live draw on YouTube to confirm the result. Once he saw that his ticket was indeed a winning one, his initial shock turned into pure joy and laughter.

As someone who regularly invests in gold, Shibin was particularly delighted to discover that he had won a gold bar. He shared that he plans to keep the prize as an investment, making the unexpected win even more meaningful for him.

'This win is a blessing'

Mark Palmitos, a 31-year-old admin from the Philippines, has been living in Sharjah for the past six years with his wife and son. He first heard about Big Ticket through his colleagues and decided to try his luck nearly two years ago. Since then, he has been regularly participating alongside a group of 10 colleagues, who purchase tickets together in the hope of securing a win.

Mark was on his way home from work when he received the unexpected winning call. “I was driving home when I got the call, and I was so surprised to hear that we had won,” he shared. Eager to spread the good news, he messaged his group later that evening. “When I met everyone at the office the next day, they were all so happy. It was such a wonderful feeling to celebrate the win together.”

The prize will be divided among the group, with Mark planning to use his share towards his son. “I want to use the money for my son and his future,” he said. The experience has also encouraged Mark and his colleagues to continue participating in future Big Ticket draws. Sharing a message with others, he added, “Don't lose hope. This win is a blessing for us, and I would encourage everyone to keep trying their luck. You never know when your moment might come.”