Big Ticket's first 'Big Spin': 3 expats from Jordan, India win Dh450,000 total prize

Big Ticket’s first-ever Big Spin officially took place during the live draw on August 3. The inaugural participants stepped up to the wheel and walked away as its first winners. Three expats from Jordan and India took home a combined cash prize of Dh450,000.

Dinesh Kumar Kumaran Nair, a 42-year-old engineer from Kerala, India, has been living in Abu Dhabi for the past 16 years with his family. He first heard about Big Ticket through social media and friends and has been participating every month for the past two years as part of a group of six people.

As he celebrated his first-ever Big Ticket win, Dinesh was feeling overjoyed being in the Big Ticket studios. His group selected the winning ticket at random, making the surprise even more memorable.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dinesh plans to use his share of the prize to clear his loans and says he will definitely continue participating in future draws. Describing Big Ticket as a very helpful initiative, he encouraged others to stay persistent, saying, "Always keep trying and never ever give up."

Osama Mahmoud, a 59-year-old Jordanian from Amman, owns a printing press business in Dubai and was born and raised in the Al Ain, UAE. A firm believer in trying his luck, Osama has been participating in Big Ticket after discovering it on social media. Coming from a close-knit family of more than 300 members, he says Big Ticket has become something him and his family look forward to regularly.

Osama celebrated his first-ever Big Ticket win with a randomly selected ticket. Being in the Big Ticket studios left him feeling excited, and he described the experience as proof that persistence can pay off. While he believes winning ultimately comes down to luck, he says every ticket offers another chance at changing your life.

Osama plans to use the prize money to help settle his business loans. Despite already securing a win, he has no plans to slow down and has set himself a new goal of continuing to participate until the end of the year in the hope of landing the grand prize. Encouraging others to stay optimistic, he said, "Keep trying! Inshallah, we will all get our time to win."

Originally from Kerala, Nithin Joy was delighted to discover that his Big Ticket purchase had turned into a winning one. After securing his place in the Big Spin, the Big Ticket team flew him from India to Abu Dhabi to take part in the live experience and spin the wheel in person.

Nithin expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Big Ticket team for arranging his flights and accommodation, describing the opportunity to participate live as a truly unforgettable experience. His ticket, number 120451, proved to be the lucky winner, leaving him overjoyed by the exciting news.

Speaking about his plans, Nithin shared that he intends to use the prize money to clear some of his debts and support his cousin, who is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumour.

As the summer break continues across the UAE, Big Ticket is away a grand prize of Dh15 million, which one winner will take home during the live draw on September 3. Five additional winners will also each receive an Dh100,000 consolation prize on the same evening.

Tickets are available online through the Big Ticket website, or at retail locations across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.