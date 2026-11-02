'Imagine winning on first try': 3 UAE expats, Oman businessman win Big Ticket gold bars

Long-time residents in the UAE and a businessman from Oman won a 24-karat gold bar each with Big Ticket Abu Dhabi as part of the raffle's final weekly e-draw for October.

On November 3, the winner of a whopping Dh25 million grand prize will be announced during the Big Ticket live show, hosted by Richard and Bouchra. Five consolation prize winners will each take home Dh100,000 during the same draw.

More chances to win will be available throughout November with Big Ticket’s weekly e-draws, where four winners will each receive Dh25,000.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Let's take a look the four lucky winners of October's final weekly e-draw:

Son's date of birth turns lucky

The first winner was Anish Raveendradas, a 44-year-old advertising professional from Kerala, India. Anish has been living in Dubai for the past 18 years, while his family resides back home. He has participated in Big Ticket over the years and he regularly purchases tickets alongside a group of 10 friends. For their winning entry this time, the group took part in Big Ticket's promotion, purchasing two tickets and receiving four additional tickets. The winning ticket was selected by one of his friends, who chose the number based on his eldest son's date of birth.

When Anish and his friends received the winning news, the entire group was thrilled. “We were all so excited and happy when we found out that we had won” he said.

Asked what are their plan for the prize, the group said they plan will cash in the gold bar and divide the winnings equally among themselves. Anish intends to use his share towards paying off his housing loan in India. “This win will really help me financially, especially with clearing my housing loan” he added.

'Happy to share this moment with friends'

The second winner during the e-draw was Muhammed Ashraf Mundakai Samsu, who is a 38-year-old school bus driver also from Kerala.

Muhammad has been living in Sharjah for the past 14 years with his family. He first began participating in Big Ticket three years ago and has continued trying his luck alongside a group of six friends. For their latest entry, the group selected their ticket number entirely at random, which turned out to be a winning choice.

When Muhammed received the exciting news, he was very delighted. “It was an amazing feeling when I found out that we had won. I was really happy, and it's even more special knowing that I get to share this moment with my friends,” he shared.

Muhammed and his friends plan to divide the cash prize among the group. “We're all very happy with the win, and it's wonderful that we can share the prize together,” he added.

RAK resident for over 30 years wins

Rajesh Gopalan, a 52-year-old supervisor from Kerala, has heard alot about Big Ticket through social media and his colleagues, but only recently decided to try his luck for the very first time, and luck has smiled at him.

A resident of Ras Al Khaimah for over 30 years with his family, Rajesh purchased the ticket alongside his cousin, with his family helping him select the number. And the ticket chosen by his wife turned out to be the winning one.

When Rajesh received the winning call, he was completely caught by surprise and struggled to process the news. “I couldn’t believe my luck! Imagine winning on your very first try. When I received the call yesterday, I was so shocked that I couldn’t even process what was happening. I honestly don’t remember what I said during the conversation,” he shared with a laugh.

Rajesh plans to split the cash prize with his cousin, making the unexpected win even more special for both of them. “For now, we’re just really happy with our win. We’ll take some time to enjoy this moment before deciding when to participate again,” he added.

Random pick brings gold

The fourth winner during the raffle was Yousuf Hamed Mohammed Al Naabi, a 49-year-old businessman from Oman. Yousuf has been familiar with Big Ticket for many years and has been purchasing tickets for the past five to six years. He regularly participates on his own, often purchasing between 10 and 15 tickets at a time whenever he travels. For his latest entry, he selected his winning ticket number randomly.

When Yousuf received the news of his win, he was delighted. “I'm very happy to have won. I've been participating for several years, so it's a wonderful feeling to receive this good news,” he shared.

While Yousuf has not yet decided how he will use his prize, he is looking forward to celebrating his win and continuing his participation in Big Ticket.

Upcoming weekly e-draws schedule

Thursday, November 12: For tickets purchased from November 1 to 11

Thursday, November 19: For tickets purchased from November 12 to 18

Thursday, November 26: For tickets purchased from November 19 to 25

Tuesday, December 1: For tickets purchased from November 26 to 30

Customers can tune in to the e-draws live on the Big Ticket YouTube channel and Big Ticket website at 7:30pm.